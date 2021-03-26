Sandbox VR will open VR spot in Las Vegas, bouncing back from bankruptcy

The pandemic has taken a toll on a number of virtual arcades, draining them of resources and sales. Sandbox VR was one among them. However, the company recently announced that it will open a new spot in Las Vegas, clearly indicating its re-emergence to the market.

Based in Hong Kong, Sandbox VR offers a futuristic experience, that takes inspiration from Star Trek’s Holodeck. Built by EA, Sony, and Ubisoft veterans, their exclusive worlds make the users feel like they are inside a game or a movie.

A new entertainment center located at Grand Canal Shoppes in the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas is their next spot of action. This will be the first time Sandbox will be targeting Vegas. And the company expects a growth in the size of crowds over time that will ensure successful running and profits.

The pandemic had posed a roadblock to the company’s growth trajectory pushing it to bankruptcy. It had to close of all the locations and call off most of its staff. One of the major challenges of social VR, particularly in the backdrop of a raging pandemic was that they had to wipe out the headsets after each use, which is time consuming and also pressing on the resources. However after a possible revamp, the company plans to open a total of fifteen locations, implying a rather strong come back. It will probably use its socially immersive experience to attract customers. The unique other world experience provided by the company has always been its major selling point apart from the fact that it is supported by celebrities like Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake and Will Smith, adding to its element of attraction.

The post pandemic demand wave already corroborates the level of success and customer retention the company has. The demand has increased to up to 30% in comparison to before the pandemic. Currently, they have opened their stores in locations outside of Chicago and Austin, adhering to the mandatory government restrictions. Online booking is preferred by the customers.

The vaccine rollout, in addition to the rapid decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases have offered positive working ground for the company. Anticipating the increased level of interest post pandemic, Sandbox VR has accelerated its production. This is in sync with the safety measures undertaken by the company that provides each group with a private room. According to the company, the equipment undergoes sanitation after each use. And in order to avoid contact between groups, it has considerably limited the number of bookings, while also ensuring mask wearing and social distancing at all times.

