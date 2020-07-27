SATYA MicroCapital secured Rs 72.5 Cr from BlueOrchard Finance

SATYA MicroCapital, a New Delhi based microfinance startup, has now announced that it has secured INR 72.5 crore backed by the Swiss Impact Investor, BlueOrchard Finance Limited, for the second time since its inception in the year 2017.

The company revealed that the debt funding would instil a boost in scaling up its operational base while continuing to develop innovative credit offerings and complete end to end business processed for its valuable clients.

Vivek Tiwari, MD, and CEO, SATYA MicroCapital Limited, said,

“The funds will be used for effectively promoting animal husbandry bundled with livestock insurance and in helping a wider section of small aspiring women entrepreneurs to normalise their business. We are thankful to BlueOrchard Finance for showing trust and confidence in SATYA. This will definitely boost the microfinance activities in India.”