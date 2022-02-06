Saudi Arabia Acquires 5% Stake In Capcom

The Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) has announced that it has acquired a minority stake in Japanese publisher Capcom, known for the Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, The Devil May Cry, and Street Fighter franchises, Bloomberg reports. The Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) has bought minority stakes in Japanese gaming companies Nexon Co. and Capcom Co. as the sovereign wealth fund continues to bet big on the fast-growing sector. This is not the first billion PIF used to buy video games, as more than $3 billion was used to buy shares in Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, and Take-Two in December 2020.

While PIF’s stake in Nexon is valued at about $883 million, its stake in Capcom is valued at almost $332 million, the report said, citing the fund’s regulatory filings. Additionally, Capcom’s PIF stake appears to be valued at around $332 million based on Friday’s share price. In addition to investing in video games, PIF also owns stakes in Uber, the live events conglomerate Live Nation Entertainment and also owns 80% of Newcastle United.

Additionally, thanks to this move by Saudi Arabia investment in Nexon and Capcom, the Japanese games industry received an economic boost as shares of Osaka-based Capcom, which also considers Monster Hunter one of its successful franchises, surged 1.7% after the disclosure on Friday. February 4, 2022, although the underlying Topix index fell 0.2%. In addition to the new PIF investment, in 2022 Microsoft already offered to buy Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, while Sony tried to buy Bungie for $3.6 billion.