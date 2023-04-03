Saudi Arabia Plans $38bn Investment in Gaming Industry, Acquires Stakes in Nintendo, EA, and Take-Two

Saudi Arabia is reportedly planning to invest $38 billion into its gaming industry, with a focus on developing new IP and asserting itself as a publisher and developer. The Public Investment Fund, the state’s sovereign wealth fund, has recently increased its stake in Nintendo to 8.26 percent and also holds millions of shares in EA and Take-Two. Savvy Gaming Group, a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund, hopes to work with these companies to collaborate on publishing, running their esports business, or developing new IP together.

Savvy Gaming Group, which started a small studio a year ago with 45 employees, plans to develop a mobile game followed by a console game. Bloomberg reported that the government-owned company is also planning to acquire a publisher with a budget of $13 billion for the acquisition. Last year, the state announced that it planned to invest £32 billion into the games industry, with £12 billion of that allotted to its budget for acquiring a publisher.

Savvy’s CEO, Brian Ward, has responded to allegations of sportswashing, citing the company’s executive team members of the LGBTQ community and women. He stated that the company would “absolutely hire an LGBTQ or Jewish person to lead a game studio in Saudi Arabia.”

The increasing investments made by Saudi Arabia into the gaming industry continue to be controversial due to its poor human rights record. The country criminalizes homosexuality, has fewer rights for women, and uses the death penalty. Additionally, the Crown Prince and de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman has been blamed by the CIA for the assassination of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

While the investment into the gaming industry is significant, it has been met with criticism from those concerned about the country's human rights record.



Despite the controversy, the investment in the gaming industry is significant and could have a major impact on the industry as a whole. The focus on developing new IP and asserting itself as a publisher and developer could lead to new and exciting games being created, while collaborations with established companies like Nintendo, EA, and Take-Two could lead to innovative new esports ventures.

Overall, the Saudi Arabian government’s investment in the gaming industry is a major development for the industry as a whole. While concerns about the country’s human rights record remain, the potential benefits of the investment cannot be ignored. With Savvy Gaming Group focusing on developing new IP and working with established companies, we could see some exciting new developments in the gaming industry in the coming years.