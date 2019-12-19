Schneider Electric Launches Smart Home Solution ‘Easy Homes’ in India

19 December 2019:

Schneider Electric has launched of Easy Homes – one of their innovations in the Smart Home space.

The Easy Homes empowers customers to manage power in their homes through a single app. With four interfaces, it can be operated by everyone through Alexa or Google Home, smart phone, remote and switches to control power usage in the house.

Easy Homes converts homes into a smart home, turning every switch and appliance into a connected device. It can be installed without changing the existing electrical setup, upgrading homes in just about four hours.

The Easy Homes is available in Prime, Grand and luxury packs. The user have the option to modify the package according to their needs (1BHK, 2BHK, 3BHK). The package starts from ₹28,998.

The product is available on the website. The EMI option is also available.

The product comes with 2 years warranty.

Srinivas Shanbhogue, Vice President, Retail Business, Schneider Electric India said, “At Schneider Electric, we are committed to providing ease of access to the new age customers through energy efficient smart home solutions. Apart from ensuring energy efficiency, smart home solutions should be easy to install and operate thereby making life easy for individuals navigating small struggles of managing electricity touch points in the home seamlessly. We understand that the #StruggleIsReal and with Easy Homes, we hope to address these.”

(Source – Schneider Electric)