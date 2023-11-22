In a significant move within the venture capital realm, Scott Shleifer, the Head of Private Investment at Tiger Global, will step down in January 2024. Recognized for leading substantial investments during the late 2020s tech boom, Scott Shleifer will transition into a Senior Advisor role. This announcement comes amid a broader restructuring at the hedge fund, involving leadership changes and the creation of an investment committee for its private equity unit.

Transition Announcement

Tiger Global’s Co-founder, Chase Coleman, has officially informed shareholders about Shleifer’s shift from Head of Private Investment to Senior Advisor. Shleifer, instrumental in securing major investments at peak valuations, will maintain a role as a key contributor in his new advisory capacity. The establishment of an investment committee underscores a strategic shift in decision-making within the private equity segment.

Investment Committee Formation

As part of the hedge fund’s restructuring, an investment committee will be formed for the private equity unit. Comprising Scott Shleifer, COO Eric Lane, and partners Evan Feinberg and Griffin Schroeder, this committee reflects a collaborative approach to decision-making. The aim is to incorporate diverse perspectives in shaping the strategies for Tiger Global’s private equity investments.

Shleifer’s Career Trajectory

Having joined Tiger Global in 2002, Shleifer climbed the corporate ladder to become a key decision-maker alongside Chase Coleman in approving private equity investments. His departure from the current role signifies a notable change in the leadership dynamics at Tiger Global. As part of the transition, Scott Shleifer is anticipated to relocate to Florida, a departure from the in-person working arrangements observed by other Key Managerial Personnel based in New York.

Market Challenges and Recent Performance

This leadership shakeup occurs against the backdrop of Tiger Global’s substantial investments, totaling $19 billion in the private market from 2021 to 2023. However, a market correction in late 2022 led to a devaluation of Tiger Global’s assets. The $12.7 billion venture fund launched in October 2021 reported a paper loss of 20%, net of management fees.

Market Correction and Capital Return Effort

Following the market correction, Tiger Global actively pursued the sale of its stakes to return capital to Limited Partners (LPs). In June 2023, the hedge fund faced challenges in achieving its $6 billion fundraising goal for its private tech fund, securing only 45% of the target.

Notable Exits and Market Dynamics

Tiger Global has witnessed significant exits recently, with John Curtius, the partner overseeing SaaS bets, leaving last year. Prior to that, Lee Fixel, who led Tiger’s investments in India, departed in 2019. Fixel, known for his successful bet on Flipkart, launched his VC firm, Addition, and continued to invest in Indian startups like Delhivery.

Tiger Global’s Impact on the Indian Startup Ecosystem

Tiger Global, second only to SoftBank, played a crucial role in fostering numerous unicorns in the Indian startup ecosystem. Of the 111 Indian unicorns, Tiger Global backed 40, contributing to the success stories of startups such as CRED, Delhivery, BharatPe, Urban Company, and Mensa Brands. However, due to market volatility, Tiger Global shifted its investment focus towards seed and Series A stages, indicating a strategic adjustment.

Scott Shleifer’s departure from the role of Head of Private Investment at Tiger Global reflects broader changes within the hedge fund, addressing challenges posed by the current market landscape. The establishment of an investment committee and shifts in leadership dynamics aim to navigate these challenges and adapt to evolving market conditions. Tiger Global’s role in shaping the Indian startup ecosystem remains significant, and the changes within the hedge fund will likely impact its future investment strategies and market influence. As the venture capital landscape evolves, industry observers will closely monitor developments at Tiger Global.