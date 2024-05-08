The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has recently submitted its remedies reply brief in the ongoing legal dispute with Ripple Labs. This filing, accompanied by supporting exhibits, signifies a critical juncture in the litigation process as it precedes Judge Torres’ impending remedies ruling.

The SEC takes another stab at Ripple with its recent filing of the final brief in their legal battle. One of the central issues discussed in the SEC’s final brief is the concept of financial harm to institutional buyers of XRP, Ripple’s cryptocurrency. The SEC argues that financial harm should encompass not only direct losses but also missed opportunities for higher profits due to less favorable terms in XRP purchases.

However, Pro-XRP lawyer Bill Morgan noted that the SEC’s reply brief does not introduce new arguments regarding financial harm. He also expressed skepticism about the likelihood of the SEC seeking disgorgement, though he acknowledged that the outcome remains uncertain.

Advocacy for Permanent Injunction

In today’s news, Ripple faces intensified pressure as the SEC takes another stab at their alleged regulatory violations. Another significant aspect of the SEC’s reply brief is its strong advocacy for a permanent injunction. This injunction would restrict Ripple’s future sales of XRP, particularly to its On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) customers.

According to Morgan, the SEC contends that an injunction is warranted because Ripple’s primary business currently revolves around selling XRP to institutions.

The SEC also alleges that Ripple has abandoned several defenses it previously asserted, such as the extra-territoriality of its sales to accredited investors, particularly in institutional transactions. This strategic shift by Ripple, according to the SEC, reflects a retreat in response to unfavorable legal analysis and precedents.

In response to the SEC’s filing, Ripple’s Chief Legal Officer, Stuart Alderoty, voiced strong dissent and criticized the SEC’s approach. Alderoty accused the SEC of failing to apply the law and attempting to deceive the judge faithfully. However, he expressed optimism about nearing the end of the lawsuit and emphasized the company’s trust in the court’s fair handling of the remedies phase.

Financial Stakes and Proposed Penalties

The financial stakes in this legal battle are substantial. The SEC is seeking fines and penalties that could amount to approximately $2 billion, underscoring the seriousness with which it views the alleged regulatory infractions. In contrast, Ripple has proposed a maximum penalty of $10 million, arguing that the SEC’s demands are disproportionately high compared to penalties in similar cases.

Ripple contends that it has made significant changes to its XRP institutional sale practices to prevent future violations and is committed to complying with regulatory standards while challenging what it considers excessive punitive measures.

Financial Harm and Disagreements

One major point of contention is the definition of financial harm to institutional buyers of Ripple’s XRP. The SEC argues that this harm should cover not only direct losses but also missed opportunities for higher profits due to less favorable terms in XRP purchases. However, some legal experts, like Pro-XRP lawyer Bill Morgan, question the likelihood of the SEC pursuing disgorgement (return of ill-gotten gains). The disagreement over these definitions could influence the final ruling.

The SEC has highlighted Ripple’s alleged abandonment of certain defenses and emphasized the need for a permanent injunction limiting Ripple’s future XRP sales, particularly to institutional customers. This indicates a strategic shift in Ripple’s legal approach. Financially, the SEC seeks penalties of around $2 billion, while Ripple argues for a much lower maximum penalty of $10 million. These proposed penalties reflect the differing perspectives on the severity of Ripple’s alleged violations.

The SEC takes another stab at the financial harm arguments of Ripple, aiming to prove their case in court. As the legal proceedings progress, it’s essential to consider the potential implications for Ripple, XRP investors, and the broader cryptocurrency market. The final ruling will determine financial penalties and shape regulatory standards and enforcement in the digital asset space.

Also Read: Ethereum Market Shock: Grayscale Drops Its Futures ETF Plan, Sparks Crypto Debate and Investor Frenzy