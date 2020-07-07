Securden secured $1.2M from Accel, Freshworks founder and others

Securden Inc, a Chennai and US-based cybersecurity startup, has now secured $1.2 million in a seed funding round backed by the Accel with participation from Girish Mathrubootham, founder and CEO of Freshworks; Axilor Ventures; CartLane CEO Mithun Sacheti and Manav Garg, CEO and Founder of Eka1.com.

Secureden will be going to use the new funding to expand the company marketing, customer support, and R&D.

Balasubramanian Venkatramani, Co-founder and CEO of Securden said,

“Most of the existing solutions are complicated, expensive, disjointed, and rely heavily on consultancy services. Customers often have to choose between a complicated and super-expensive solution and a super-complicated and expensive one. Securden stands for simplicity, change, choice, and affordability in cybersecurity even for the smallest of the organisations.”