Sell more through LinkedIn in 2023 | The Ultimate Guide for B2B sellers

LinkedIn is the perfect way to connect with potential leads, source new clients, talk with existing customers and to find new talent for your business. Yes, it is great, but did you know there is an easier way to do all of these things and boost your B2B selling on LinkedIn?

LinkedIn automation tools & routine automation are your answer to getting the most from LinkedIn and selling in 2023. There are also some winning proven strategies that we will share with you.

We are going to talk about LinkedIn automation tools, our favourite automation tools and the best LinkedIn automation tools to use for selling in 2023.

What are LinkedIn automation tools?

They are the tools that will change how you work on LinkedIn. They will make your life easier; they will free up time to do more important tasks and they simplify the tasks you complete and want to do on LinkedIn.

LinkedIn automation tools can be used to automate profile views, gather and analyse data, send bulk messages, A/B test and find new B2B sales leads.

What is good about LinkedIn automation tools?

The main pro for investing in LinkedIn automation tools is that it saves you time to focus on your business and with your clients, therefore giving you the freedom and time to improve your business and improve your B2B sales.

With automation tools you can leave the mundane and time consuming tasks to them and you can concentrate on the things that really matter, like selling more, interacting on a personal level with your clients and improving your business.

How can LinkedIn automation tools help improve my selling?

Because they are so good at automating the time-consuming jobs, they can leave you and your sales teams the time to finalise the sales without having to do all of the grunt work beforehand.

If you are looking to make things easier then LinkedIn automation tools could be the thing you are looking for. Use the tools to search through LinkedIn and other sources and find the most suitable businesses, contacts, profiles and potential leads.

It’s simply amazing how one tool can completely change your sales game. Run multiple campaigns on autopilot and track the progress in your dashboard/

You can set up multiple campaigns at once and A/B test them automatically to find out what one is working the best for your clientele, meaning that you don’t have to waste time on trial and error techniques and multiple rounds of manual testing before you find the perfect marketing and campaign combination.

The bottom line is that you can have all of the hard work done for you and all of the information, sales leads and resources available to you, all you have to do is finalise the sales with your expert sales techniques and awesome team.

How can I make the most of LinkedIn automation tools in 2023?

2023 is the year to revolutionise your LinkedIn presence and make your life simpler. But to do that there are a couple of things you should consider before investing in a tool to ensure that you get maximum benefit from them.

Optimise your profile. Yes, the tools may help to match you with other profiles but if your profile is not up to scratch then you will get poor feedback or a low to nil response rate. Effectively making the tools a waste of time. Make sure you are using a professional photo, have written a good headline and summary which include all of the right keywords.

Be careful with the number of connections. Now you are ready with a good-looking profile and you know who you want to connect with and you know what businesses will help you, it is time to start connecting with others. But be careful! Don’t overdo it when sending out connection requests, this can make you look like a bot and could get your profile blocked if it is starting to look suspicious. When using the automation tools, you can have some say about what kind of profiles you would like to interact and connect.

See, two easy tips that will make automation tools a lot more worthwhile.

So we have established why you should be investing in LinkedIn automation tools but what one should you choose?

We have put together our top six 2023 LinkedIn automation tools that will improve your sales and make sure you get the most from LinkedIn.

Get creative & maintain your brand identity

Make sure future customers can distinguish your brand among competitors and informational noise. Stick to one style and tone of voice. Create engaging and useful content, tailored to your audience’s pain points.

You can also try webinars on LinkedIn as a way to engage your prospects. It’s not really that hard and time-consuming: just choose the topic that might be interesting to your potential buyers, set up the camera (even iPhone will work) and be open and yourself. Share something you know that will help your customers achieve a particular goal.

Top 6 2023 LinkedIn automation tools

1. Closely

This all-encompassing automation tool is top of our list for a reason. With Closely you can grow your network on auto pilot, manage your LinkedIn network like in CRM, work quickly, personalise your campaigns using variables, find new B2B sales opportunities through conversations and send personalised messages on a large scale.

We think that Closely will be the best LinkedIn automation tool to use in 2023 because of its ease of use, its huge database of contact information, not just on LinkedIn but also on emails, and its handy features.

Before completing your sales, with Closely you can A/B test your campaigns automatically, analyse the data from the tests and then make the right decision about what strategy to use.

Another huge bonus from using automation tools like Closely is that you can send personalised messages to a massive number of potential leads, contacts and other businesses with ease. It will even send automatic follow-up messages to who you want it to, leaving you the time for other tasks.

If you are looking for a great all-rounder of a LinkedIn automation tool in 2023, Closely is our top choice.

2. Octopus CRM

Second on our list is Octopus CRM. It is a browser extension-based tool that is meant for LinkedIn only which means you don’t get access to the other sources of leads and contacts but that doesn’t mean that it doesn’t have some very handy tools for you though.

With Octopus CRM you can send bulk personalised messaged to contacts and benefit from a highly detailed analytics page. This is the best feature of Octopus CRM and why it is so high on our list. With this detailed analytics page, you can see how many connection requests have been sent or you can look at relevant information on the current Social Selling Index, meaning you can make the right decisions to aid your selling.

The down sides are because this is a browser extension it is not the fastest tool ever to use which may cause you a bit of bother if you are wanting fast paced results and it doesn’t have smart sequences or InMail set up. Still a great choice for your LinkedIn automation tool.

And to number three. Why have we chosen Dux-Soup? This is a great automation tool for novices and beginners, which obviously more people are than not. It is the perfect tool for one person teams and for small businesses. It even has a free account feature so you don’t have to commit to a long-term investment if you don’t feel like you want to yet.

Dux-Soup is a simple tool to use and automates basic information from LinkedIn sales navigator, CSV and recruiter type outreaches.

The downside to having such a simple tool though is that it lacks the more advanced features like email automation and smart sequences so you have still have to do all of these tasks that take up that extra bit of time.

4. PhantomBuster

We are nearly halfway through our list now and we are choosing PhantomBuster. One of the best features it offers you is mail enrichment which allows you to find email addresses from multiple sources and send bulk emails to all of them.

PhantomBuster is a great add on to outreach tools which allows you to save scraped data in CSV file and JSON formats, meaning that you can upload to each of your multiple campaigns and use it to your advantage when looking to boost your B2B sales.

A good option to choose but unfortunately it is not a fully integrated automation tool. It has some great features that include helping you find leads from LinkedIn, email and other sources but with its mail enrichment does come with a downside; with sending out so many automated messages to so many sources you could result in a lot of bounce-backs from fake email accounts that have made their way into some of the databases.

5. Crystal Knows

Number five on our list is Crystal Knows, the artificial intelligence tool that helps to predict other user’s traits. The app aims to break down how others on LinkedIn differs from the way you react with others. This can greatly help you and your sales teams build relationships which can lead to easier and more B2B sales.

One of the pros is the accuracy that the app offers you. Crystal Knows offers a great opportunity to pre-empt interactions from recommendations on how to approach and structure interactions with prospects. It can also offer you customisable communication tips depending on who you talk with.

Though it is great for interactions, the downside of the app is that nothing can replace real interactions with your connections. If you rely on the app too much you can risk not using your own intuition to find leads and potential clients that will better suit your business.

6. Zopto

And to number six, we have Zopto. Zopto is a cloud based social-selling solution that you can use it alongside Twitter, LinkedIn Premium and recruiter accounts. So for a automation tool to use in 2023, it comes in very handy.

One of Zopto’s features is mail enrichment, letting you gather data from emails. Along with this you can find business contacts (emails) that could be useful for you and verify them. You can also schedule posts and gather data such as lists of LinkedIn members who may be beneficial to you and your business.

With Zopto though you don’t get email automation and are only offered slow drip campaign features. Unfortunately it won’t give you the detailed and longer campaign options like you would with the likes of Closely and some of the other options.

The choice is now yours. We have given you some ideas and some tips on how to use the tools but now you must decide what the best one will be for your business. And remember, the use of LinkedIn automation tools in 2023 are a sure way of making your life on LinkedIn simpler and furthering your business.