Senators : CIA has secret program that collects American data

Two Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee allege the CIA of holding a secret data repository that comprises information about Americans. The allegation has put a new filter over scrutiny over the agency and fresh concerns about individual rights and privacy. Although both the agency and lawmakers held back from disclosing any details about the data, the senators were rather strong with their allegations stating that the details about the program had been hidden by the CIA from the public and the Congress for quite a long time.

The What and Why

An individual’s right to privacy has become a major concern over the past few years. Particularly the question about the limit to be exercised by the Government to ensure that they aren’t trespassing individual liberties in the name of governance. However, the recent allegations by the senators have added to the existing concerns. Senators, Ron Wyden of Oregon and Martin Heinrich of New Mexico were the ones who came forward with the allegations about a secret program of the CIA that collects data about Americans. They had sent a letter back in the year 2021 to top intelligence officials asking for declassification of more details concerning the program. Wyden and Heinrich are of the opinion that the program operated “outside the statutory framework that Congress and the public believe govern this collection.”

The concerns about the collection of information are not a new scenario. It has been in the air ever since the intelligence community’s activities led to violations of civil liberties. Although the CIA and National Security Agency are prevented from investigating American or U.S businesses owing to their foreign mission, sometimes their collections include data and messages concerning Americans. It is mandatory for intelligence agencies to make sure that U.S information is protected with utmost care. This includes redacting from reports, names of any Americans unless they are absolutely relevant for the investigation. This process goes by the name “unmasking.”

CIA reiterated that they take their obligation to protect the privacy and liberties of the citizens very seriously. Take a look at the words of Kristi Scott, the privacy and civil liberties officer of the agency,

“CIA recognizes and takes very seriously our obligation to respect the privacy and civil liberties of U.S persons in the conduct of our vital national security mission. CIA is committed to transparency consistent with our obligation to protect intelligence sources and methods.”

The senators have long stressed the need for more transparency from the agency. Whether their current allegations will make a difference to the current scenario remains to be seen.