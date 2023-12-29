After calling for a recall of all vehicles, U.S. Senators Ed Markey and Richard Blumenthal have now asked Tesla CEO Elon Musk to correct the apparently false statements made by the company regarding the safety of its vehicles.

This has to do with Tesla’s guarantee of its vehicles being one of the safest EVs in the world and its marketing being done around the reliability of its cars which is a major concern of any EV buyer. The senators’ letter to Musk comes in the wake of a Reuters report that claims Tesla knowingly deployed defective parts in its vehicles, potentially compromising safety.

According to the Reuters investigation, Tesla has been using defective suspension connectors and power steering components for years, avoiding recalls and potentially endangering customers. The report also suggests that Tesla often blamed customers for damage caused by these defective parts and provided incomplete data to federal safety regulators.

In their communication, Senators Markey and Blumenthal urged Musk to correct the record with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and to recall all Tesla components posing a safety risk. They emphasized the stark contrast between Musk’s January statement that “Teslas are the safest cars on the road” and the reality suggested by the Reuters report. The senators highlighted the importance of Tesla’s credibility and reputation, as well as the safety of motorists and others on the roads.

Tesla has faced several safety investigations in recent months. The company had to recall most of its vehicles produced for a digital update to its Autopilot software over safety claims. Additionally, the NHTSA questioned Tesla over a “secret” Autopilot feature, dubbed “Elon mode,” which allows drivers to use the software without placing their hands on the wheel, potentially leading to greater driver inattention.

Furthermore, the California attorney general initiated an investigation into the safety of Autopilot software and Tesla vehicles in July. These developments reflect growing concerns about the safety standards in the rapidly evolving electric vehicle industry.

In response to the allegations, Tesla issued a statement on social media, vehemently denying the claims made in the Reuters report. The automaker described the article as “wildly misleading” and “riddled with incomplete and demonstrably incorrect information.” Tesla emphasized its high customer retention rate and its advanced vehicle telemetry system, which they claim can identify and fix over 90% of problems without the customer being present, either through over-the-air updates or with mobile service.

In light of these findings, Senators Markey and Blumenthal have taken a firm stance, demanding that Tesla and Elon Musk correct the record regarding their safety claims. The senators’ letter emphasizes the need for Tesla to provide accurate and truthful statements about the safety of its vehicles.

They assert that the company’s credibility and reputation are at stake, but more importantly, so is the safety of motorists and others on the road. This demand for transparency and correction of public statements is a significant step, reflecting the seriousness of the allegations and the potential risks to public safety.

As Tesla continues to push the boundaries of automotive technology, the company faces the challenge of maintaining high safety standards while innovating. The outcome of this situation could be pivotal, not only for Tesla but also for the future of the electric vehicle industry, underscoring the need for responsible innovation and transparent safety practices.