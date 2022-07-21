Sequoia Capital to make investments in 39 Indian startups!

As per recent reports, Sequoia, a venture capital firm is seen bullish in India as it has managed to have invested in various startups that are expected to become unicorns in the coming few years. On a similar note, Sequoia Capital has raised about 2.85 billion dollars to fund Indian as well as Southeast Asian startups despite the markets cooling after a very long bill run of course.

Also, as a matter of fact, the fundraising is so far the largest for Sequoia for India especially at nearly 2 billion dollars with the rest being committed to Southeast Asian startups. In addition to this, the fund house is known to have stakes in about 39 startups that could easily turn unicorns in 2-4 years, according to ASK Private Wealth Hurun India Future Unicorn Index 2022.

As of its 16th year of operations in India, Sequoia is said to have some blockbusters in its pockets including DeHaat, Turtlemint, Progcap, CityMall, Classplus, Porter as well as SaaS Labs, stated in a report, adding these do have the potential to become unicorns in the coming two years.

Just for better clarity on the topic, Unicorns are simply startups with a turnover of USD 1 billion or nearly Rs 8,000 crore. Having said that, Sequoia Capital in its recent statement said that, there is actually a strong sense in the emerging economies as well as fast-changing societies all across India and Southeast Asia that ‘now is our time’.

Many large companies with regional or global footprints will emerge from this region in the decade to come, it said in its communication titled ‘Building for the Long-Term’.

