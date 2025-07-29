Procter & Gamble (P&G) has named Shailesh Jejurikar as its new global CEO, marking a historic appointment as he becomes the first Indian to lead the consumer goods giant. Jejurikar, 58, will officially take over the role in January 2026, succeeding Jon R. Moeller, who will transition to executive chairman. Jejurikar’s elevation is the culmination of a distinguished career spanning over 35 years at P&G, starting from an assistant brand manager role in 1989 after completing his MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow.

Born in Mumbai, Jejurikar has built extensive expertise across multiple product segments — including health and beauty care, fabric and home care, and P&G Professional — and operated in diverse markets both in developed regions like North America and Europe, as well as rapidly growing economies in Asia, Latin America, and Africa. He has held several pivotal leadership roles, most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer since 2021, overseeing P&G’s Enterprise Markets covering India, Latin America, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, and Eastern Europe.

Track Record of Leadership and Operational Excellence:

Jejurikar’s leadership is marked by consistent delivery of strong business results and a deep understanding of global markets and consumer needs. Prior to becoming COO, he was CEO of P&G’s largest business segment, Global Fabric & Home Care, which includes iconic brands such as Tide, Ariel, Downy, Febreze, and Swiffer. Under his stewardship, this division contributed roughly one-third of P&G’s total sales and net earnings.

Beyond business growth, Jejurikar played a prominent role in sustainability initiatives from 2016 to 2021, acting as executive sponsor to fully integrate P&G’s environmental and social goals into day-to-day operations. His holistic approach aligns growth with positive societal impact, embodying P&G’s “force for good and a force for growth” philosophy.

He is also credited for leading multiple strategic functions, including global business services, information technology, manufacturing, sales, purchasing, and market operations, showcasing his capability to optimize complex global operations. The P&G board praised him as an “outstanding leader” whose understanding of innovation and operational excellence will help the company sustain its long-term momentum.

Challenges and Opportunities Ahead for P&G:

Jejurikar’s appointment comes at a time when P&G faces several headwinds, including challenging global economic conditions, evolving consumer preferences, and competitive pressures in the consumer goods sector. Earlier in 2025, P&G revised down its annual core earnings outlook, noting uncertainties from fluctuating US trade policies and softening consumer sentiment.

Despite these near-term challenges, the company remains optimistic about long-term growth opportunities mainly driven by expanding markets like India and other emerging economies. With over 350 Indian expatriates holding leadership roles globally, India’s influence within P&G’s strategy is highlighted by Jejurikar’s elevation.

His deep familiarity with P&G’s businesses and markets positions him to steer the company through innovation-led growth, operational efficiency, and the expansion of sustainable products. The new CEO is expected to focus on enhancing P&G’s competitive edge through deeper consumer insights, accelerated digital transformation, and strengthened supply chain resilience.

Significance of an Indian-Origin Leader at P&G:

Jejurikar’s rise to CEO reinforces the growing trend of Indian-origin executives ascending to top leadership roles in multinational corporations worldwide. His journey from Mumbai to the helm of a $80 billion consumer giant reflects the increasing globalization of corporate leadership and the critical role of Indian talent on the world stage.

For P&G, which operates in over 180 countries, Jejurikar’s global experience and deep roots in emerging markets bring valuable perspectives as the company navigates shifting consumer demands and geopolitical complexities. His appointment is seen as a strategic choice to build on P&G’s legacy by combining strong traditional leadership with fresh thinking shaped by diverse market realities.

In his first statement as incoming CEO, Jejurikar expressed gratitude and confidence, saying, “I am honored to serve as P&G’s CEO. P&G people, our brands, and our strength in innovation and operational excellence make me confident about the future.”

As Shailesh Jejurikar prepares to take the helm in 2026, the business world will watch closely to see how he leads P&G into its next chapter of growth and transformation, continuing a legacy that began with his first steps at the company over three decades ago.