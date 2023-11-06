Shark Tank Season 3: upGrad’s Ronnie Screwvala, Acko’s Varun Dua, Edelweiss MF’s Radhika Gupta Join As Sharks

Shark Tank India, the hit business reality show that has captured the imagination of entrepreneurs and viewers alike, is back for its third season with a surprising twist. This year, the show has shaken things up by introducing not just one or two but six new judges, affectionately known as “Sharks,” into the tank. This bold move has raised eyebrows, prompted reactions from fans, and ignited discussions about the possible impact on the show and the entrepreneurs seeking investment. Let’s delve into the details and explore the implications of this exciting development.

Credits: Money Control

Meet the New Sharks

The third season of Shark Tank India has added a diverse group of successful business leaders to the panel of judges. These new sharks bring their unique expertise and experiences to the show, promising to make this season even more captivating for the viewers.

Ronnie Screwvala: A prominent figure in the Indian entertainment industry and the co-founder and chairperson of the edtech firm upGrad, Ronnie Screwvala is known for his entrepreneurial acumen and investment ventures. His presence on the show is expected to bring a fresh perspective on the startups pitching their ideas.

Varun Dua: As the CEO of Acko general insurance, Varun Dua has made a mark in the insurance sector. His insights into financial services and risk assessment will provide a valuable addition to the judging panel.

Radhika Gupta: Radhika Gupta, the CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, is a finance and investment expert. Her experience in wealth management and financial planning will offer an essential viewpoint to aspiring entrepreneurs.

Ritesh Agarwal: Ritesh Agarwal, the founder and CEO of OYO Rooms, has achieved remarkable success in the hospitality industry. His journey from a young entrepreneur to a business magnate will surely inspire and guide the entrepreneurs pitching their ideas.

Deepinder Goyal: Deepinder Goyal, the founder and CEO of Zomato, has transformed the way we experience dining and food delivery. His experience in building a global brand will provide valuable insights to those seeking investment for their food-related ventures.

Azhar Iqubal: Azhar Iqubal, the co-founder and CEO of Inshorts, is known for revolutionizing news consumption with his innovative app. His expertise in the digital media industry will undoubtedly be beneficial for tech startups.

A Surprising Turn of Events

There will be six new judges this season, which is a big change from the show’s traditional arrangement of only six sharks on the panel. Fans and former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover were caught off guard by this choice. Grover, a well-liked character on the program, shared his opinions on social media, speculating that the increased number of sharks might have more to do with preparing for the next season’s auditions than it does with improving the one we have now.

Because to his appearance in Shark Tank India’s inaugural season, Ashneer Grover became incredibly well-known. The reason behind his exit from the show was a disagreement with BharatPe, the company he co-founded. Fans have persisted in demanding his return to the panel after his departure.

The Impact of the New Sharks

The introduction of six new sharks this season raises several intriguing questions. While it adds diversity and expertise to the judging panel, it may also change the dynamics of the show.

Diverse Perspectives: The inclusion of judges from various sectors, such as edtech, insurance, finance, and hospitality, ensures that entrepreneurs from a wide range of industries have the opportunity to pitch their ideas. This diversity could lead to a broader and more inclusive range of investments.

Increased Competition: With more sharks in the tank, there will be increased competition among the judges to secure investments. This may result in more competitive offers and negotiations, potentially benefitting the entrepreneurs seeking funding.

Varied Investment Choices: The presence of sharks with expertise in digital media, food, and tech could lead to a wider variety of investment choices. Startups from these sectors may find judges who are more aligned with their vision and business model.

Conclusion

Shark Tank India’s third season, with an expanded panel of six new sharks, looks to be a fascinating ride. Although it has elicited conflicting responses, it unquestionably brings a novel and varied viewpoint to the program. Fans, company owners, and the business community will be watching this shift attentively as they look forward to the new chances and success stories that come with this special season. With a wider variety of skills on show, business owners will be in a better position to grow their companies with the help of the “Sharks.”