Shiba Inu and other cryptocurrencies are now accepted for shopping at Hublot

Hublot welcomes cryptocurrencies as payments.

Hublot, which happens to be a Swiss watch company, is based by Italian Carlo Crocco in1980. The first ever watch that he crafted was made of pure rubber strap in the historical past of watch making. Though, the trade was not at all fruitful on the first day, the watch eventually picked up and proved to be an industrial success with a gross sales at more than $2 Million USD in its Debut year alone.

Hublot recently tweeted about the release of a new series of watch and that the watch was available for purchase by cryptocurrency.

Introducing the new #BigBangUnico Essential Grey, a limited edition of 200 pieces solely available online on the e-commerce platform https://t.co/FtQRk4LWq7. Exclusively on our Hublot United States eBoutique, clients will be able to shop using select Cryptocurrencies with BitPay. pic.twitter.com/Ny2tct8lQ2 — Hublot (@Hublot) June 21, 2022

The historical introduction of BigBangUnico, a limited edition watch with only 200 pieces for sale was accompanied by a brilliant idea that the clients shopping at the Hublot United States E-boutique will be able to shop using cryptocurrencies.

Bitpay to enable the entire process of purchase from Hublot.

Hublot’s watches now can be brought using cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu and Bitcoin. The platform to be used in the process is Bitpay. Bitpay has undisputed support for all the cryptocurrencies but majorly for Shiba Inu.

In 2021, the crypto payment processor officially announced that it has its full support for the meme coin Shiba Inu. Along with Shiba Inu, Bitpay also supports other cryptocurrencies such as bitocins, dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and a few stable coins.

Fashion Industry striding into cryptocurrency.

According to the reports, a lot of industries from the fashion sector are moving for cryptocurrencies. One of the prime examples is Swiss Luxury Watchmaker Tag Heuer and St.Louis Park based Jewelry store accepting cryptocurrencies via bitpay. In another case, one of the biggest brands, Gucci went on to announce that, it will start accepting Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and some other cryptocurrencies at select locations in North America.

The acceptance of cryptocurrency for crypto traders during the bearish market causing thrills.

The fact that more and more institutions are accepting cryptocurrencies and funds even when the bear market is persistent, is certainly causing thrills for the investors. As more and more institutions began to accept cryptocurrencies, there is a high chance that the market will return to bullish stance soon.

It can be determined that, the market is at a miserable situation currently and the only way up for the market is solely dependent on industries such as fashion, sports, games, that are expected to help the market revive back from bear to bull by accepting and implementing more usage of cryptocurrencies.