In the past week, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has faced a notable decline in its price, echoing the broader corrections seen across the cryptocurrency market. Shiba Inu’s large transactions spiked over 1,000% in a single day, surprising many investors.

This downward trend has tested the resilience of SHIB hodlers, with the meme coin dropping to as low as 0.00002584, marking a more than 15% decrease from its previous value of $0.00003069.

However, amidst this price decline, an opportunity has emerged for large investors, often referred to as whales, to acquire SHIB at discounted rates. On-chain data reveals that some new whale accounts recently amassed 184 billion SHIB tokens, valued at approximately $4.9 million, during the middle of the week. These acquisitions were made from major cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase and Binance.

New Whales Enter the SHIB Scene

The spike in Shiba Inu’s large transactions over 1,000% reflects a growing confidence among whales and institutional investors. The influx of new whale accounts acquiring SHIB tokens has been a consistent trend in the coin’s history. Recent observations by the on-chain transaction tracker “The Data Nerd” highlighted the accumulation of three new wallets. Screenshots shared on social media showcased two wallets acquiring $2 million worth of SHIB tokens each from Coinbase, while the third wallet purchased $1 million worth of SHIB from Binance. These transactions transpired within a span of just 24 hours.

Whales, renowned for their ability to influence price action and market sentiment, hold significant sway over cryptocurrencies like Shiba Inu. Despite the recent bearish sentiment in the market, fueled by a surge in bear whales over bull whales according to data from IntoTheBlock, the recent acquisitions by new wallets and other bullish whales indicate a belief in SHIB’s potential for recovery.

Current SHIB Price Movement

At present, SHIB is trading at $0.00002736, marking a 23% decline from its recent peak of $0.00003592. This period has seen SHIB’s price oscillate between support at $0.00002392 and resistance at $0.00003308. Crypto analyst SHIB Knight noted two bounces off support and two rejections at resistance during this timeframe.

Despite the current dip, optimism remains among some analysts. Captain Faibik, a crypto analyst, has identified a new technical pattern on SHIB’s price chart, suggesting a potential surge towards $0.00058 to $0.00062 in the coming weeks. A reversal into bullish momentum could propel SHIB beyond these levels, potentially reaching $0.00008 and beyond as bullish activity strengthens among whales.

While recent weeks have posed challenges for SHIB hodlers, the influx of new whales and optimistic technical analyses hint at a potential rebound for Shiba Inu in the near future. As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, SHIB’s price trajectory remains closely watched by investors and analysts alike.

Price Volatility and Investor Sentiment

This spike in Shiba Inu’s large transactions of over 1,000% suggests a potential bullish trend in the cryptocurrency market. The recent price fluctuations in Shiba Inu (SHIB) have showcased the volatile nature of cryptocurrencies. The coin experienced a significant decline, dropping by over 15% in just one week. This decline reflects broader corrections seen across the cryptocurrency market, impacting SHIB hodlers and investors.

One key factor contributing to this volatility is investor sentiment. Whales, or large investors, play a significant role in driving price action and sentiment within the crypto market. The influx of new whale accounts acquiring SHIB tokens during the recent dip highlights a belief among some investors that the coin’s price will recover, leading to strategic purchases at discounted rates. Technical analysis also plays a crucial role in understanding SHIB’s price movements. Analysts have identified support levels around $0.00002392 and resistance levels near $0.00003308. These levels have seen repeated bounces and rejections, indicating a tug-of-war between bulls and bears in the market.

