Shiprocket Goes Live on Government’s E-Commerce Platform ONDC as its First Inter-City Logistics Provider

According to recent reports, Shiprocket which is a logistics provider based in Delhi has come on the government’s official website, ONDC, and made its first transaction. Read the entire article to learn more about this news.

Statements made by people regarding Shiprocket coming on ONDC

“ONDC’s mission is to enable an inclusive eCommerce ecosystem for all of India where a business in a small village in a remote corner of India can have the confidence and the opportunity to sell their products to customers anywhere in the country,” said ONDC CEO, T Koshy.

“With an increase in digitization in India, sellers from tier 2 and 3 cities are emerging and they need logistics support, hence we are creating an inclusive and open-access tech ecosystem for them to ease their business. Our mission is to reach every independent retailer in the country and enable them with state of the art technology that can help them better manage their delivery and customer experience and be able to compete on an even keel with the larger platforms that are out there,” said Shiprocket’s Co-founder, Saahil Goel.

About Shiprocket

For people who know nothing about Shiprocket, this article is here to provide you with all the necessary information. It is one of the largest fulfillment companies in India and came into existence in the year 2017. Since then, it has done nothing but achieve its goals and be successful in the field of logistics. It has made a lot of clients who are very happy with the company’s work and the company has grown and expanded ten times since its inception. Shiprocket has taken the initiative to make e-commerce simple and easy for Indian merchants. By doing this, the company has played a major role in saving their valuable time and money. The company is headed by Sahil Goel who also happens to be the co-founder of the company.

About ONDC

ONDC stands for Open Network for Digital Commerce. This platform basically aims to create new and good opportunities for small traders and businesses and helps them bring their business online. Through this platform, the merchants, traders, etc will be able to improve and increase their reach and hence get more customers which will result in more profits. The platform is considered to be trustworthy and reliable because the government is behind it. The people are willing to trust this platform to make their business successful. This platform plays a major role in leveling the playing field for every e-commerce company and given consumers a hige array of options to choose from.