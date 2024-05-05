Friend.tech, a social media platform built on Ethereum’s blockchain, aimed to mark the launch of its version 2 protocol with an airdrop of its native token, FRIEND. However, what was meant to be a celebratory event turned into a cautionary tale as the token’s price experienced a dramatic nosedive, sparking user frustration.

Friend.tech token tanks 98% after a tumultuous launch. Launched in 2023, Friend.tech presents itself as a Web3 social media platform utilizing blockchain technology to create a more authentic and decentralized online experience. It operates through a unique “key” system where users access the platform via exclusive invites. These “keys” are essentially social tokens based on the ERC-20 standard, allowing communities within Friend.tech to establish their governance and economic structures.

FRIENDly Faux Pas: Airdrop Chaos and Price Plunge

The value of Friend.tech’s token tanks 98% within hours of its release. On May 3rd, Friend.tech initiated an airdrop of FRIEND tokens alongside the rollout of its version 2 protocol. However, the initial excitement quickly waned as the token’s price took a tumultuous ride. Starting at a high of $167 shortly after launch, FRIEND then plummeted to less than $2 within hours.

Analysts attribute the crash to two main factors: liquidity issues and a sell-off frenzy. Friend.tech’s initial liquidity pool, the funds available for token trading, was insufficient to handle the trading volume. This lack of liquidity meant even minor sell orders significantly impacted the price, driving it down rapidly. Moreover, a considerable number of users who received airdropped tokens chose to sell them immediately, contributing to the price plunge.

Challenges in Claiming Tokens

Adding to the turmoil, many users faced challenges in claiming their airdropped FRIEND tokens. Technical glitches and an unintuitive interface hindered the claiming process, leading to user frustration and criticism of the launch’s design.

Despite the initial chaos, there have been slight improvements in liquidity, and the number of token holders is on the rise. However, this growth may be misleading. With the token’s price at a low point, the barrier to entry is minimal, potentially attracting holders out of curiosity rather than long-term confidence. Moreover, the number of sellers continues to surpass buyers, indicating a lack of sustained belief in the token’s value.

Friend.tech’s version 2 protocol launch, meant to be a milestone, turned into a lesson on the challenges of managing liquidity and user experience in blockchain-based platforms. The dramatic price plunge and user frustration serve as reminders of the complexities involved in launching and maintaining blockchain projects in the volatile world of cryptocurrencies.

The issue with Liquidity Management

One major problem that Friend.tech faced during its token launch was a lack of enough funds in its liquidity pool. This pool is like a pot of money used for buying and selling tokens. When there isn’t enough money in this pool, even small sales can make the token’s price drop a lot. This happened with the FRIEND token, leading to a big crash in its value soon after the launch. The sudden drop, where Friend.tech token tanks 98%, raising questions about the token’s initial valuation. Another issue was that many users had a hard time claiming their tokens. The process was confusing, and there were technical problems that made it frustrating. This made users upset and added to the overall chaos of the token launch.

Friend.tech’s token launch had good intentions but ended up facing serious challenges. The lack of enough money in its pool and the difficulties users had in claiming their tokens caused a sharp drop in the token’s value. This shows that managing liquidity and ensuring a smooth user experience is crucial for the success of any blockchain-based project. The sharp decline, where Friend.tech’s token tanked 98%, indicating a problem with liquidity and user experience.

