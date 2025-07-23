In this article, we will delve into the details of one of Bengaluru’s most talked-about real estate deals, highlighting the evolving landscape of ultra-premium living in India’s tech capital.

Credits: Hindustan Times

A Record-Breaking Deal in Jayamahal Extension

Shruti Pai, wife of Ranjan Pai — chairman of the Manipal Education and Medical Group — has made headlines by purchasing a luxury duplex apartment in Bengaluru’s upscale Jayamahal Extension for a staggering ₹64 crore, according to documents accessed by Zapkey. This is one of the most expensive residential apartment deals ever recorded in the locality, marking a turning point in the city’s elite housing market.

The apartment is part of Savyasachi Sarayu, a boutique high-end development that stands out for its exclusivity, central location, and plush amenities. Spanning a super built-up area of 12,800 sq ft and a carpet area of 9,929 sq ft, the deal comes to an eye-popping ₹64,457 per sq ft on carpet area — one of the highest rates achieved in this part of Bengaluru.

Rise of the Luxe Apartment Over the Bungalow

For decades, Bengaluru’s ultra-rich preferred sprawling bungalows in gated communities or plush standalones in enclaves like Sadashivanagar or Koramangala. But times are changing.

“This purchase reflects a growing trend in Bengaluru’s high-value property market,” said Sandeep Reddy, co-founder of Propstack and Zapkey. “Earlier, properties priced above ₹50 crore were almost exclusively bungalows. But now, we are seeing a clear rise in demand for ultra-luxury apartments offering privacy, amenities, and central access.”

The Jayamahal transaction is not an isolated event. In fact, 2024 has witnessed several such landmark deals.

Bengaluru’s Big-Ticket Homebuyers: A Trend in Motion

Earlier this year, Ajit Isaac, chairman of Quess Corp, bought a ₹67.5 crore property in Koramangala, the city’s “billionaire street,” making it the most expensive real estate deal in Bengaluru at the time.

In May, Paresh Raja, CEO of UK-based Market Financial Solutions, picked up a luxury penthouse in MAIA Estates’ 27 Summit project at ₹54.38 crore, paying ₹77,000 per sq ft on the carpet area — another record.

And in December, Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy made waves by buying a second apartment in the iconic Kingfisher Towers for ₹50 crore, further cementing the building’s reputation as the home of India’s elite.

Why Jayamahal Is Becoming the New Power Address

Jayamahal, nestled near Palace Grounds and Sadashivanagar, is quickly emerging as one of Bengaluru’s most elite micro-markets. Large plots, wide roads, and proximity to government zones make it an ideal residential area for those seeking privacy without sacrificing location.

According to Kiran Kumar, Vice President of Hanu Reddy Realty, “I’m currently marketing four properties at ₹40,000 per sq ft in this area. Prices are appreciating fast, and Jayamahal’s direct connectivity to Palace Grounds is a major advantage.”

The Savyasachi Sarayu duplex occupies the 13th and 14th floors, comes with four covered parking spots, a lumber room in the basement, and an undivided land share of 2,479 sq ft — making it more than just a home, but a statement.

What This Means for Bengaluru’s Real Estate Landscape

Luxury real estate in Bengaluru is no longer limited to villas in the suburbs. A new wave of wealthy homebuyers is demanding premium, vertical living in central, amenity-rich gated projects — a trend mirrored in Mumbai, Delhi, and now Bengaluru.

As more developers step into this space, offering curated ultra-luxury residences with global-standard features, we can expect the ₹50 crore+ segment to grow further, both in number and per-square-foot price.

Credits: Mint

Final Thoughts

Shruti Pai’s ₹64 crore apartment purchase is more than a high-value transaction — it signals a shift in how the wealthy envision their dream homes. Bengaluru’s skyline is rising not just in height, but in prestige, with luxury apartments now sharing the spotlight with iconic bungalows.

As India’s startup capital continues to mint new billionaires and executives, the demand for centrally located, ultra-luxury homes will only intensify — and Jayamahal seems perfectly positioned to lead that charge.