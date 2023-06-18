Six Sam’s club features you should definitely take advantage of!

Even if you are a new member at Sam’s club or if you have shopped at its warehouse for years, there are a lot of advantages of the membership you might not be aware of. Few of them are listed below: –

1. Scan and leave:

If you are standing in a long queue at Sam’s warehouse waiting to check out, there is no need to. You can check yourself out once you shop. Here is how it goes:

All you need to do is download the Sams club app on your iPhone or android mobile. Once you save payment information in your account on the club’s application, You Are set to begin shopping. The club’s cash, EBT, and other major credit cards are normally accepted as modes of payment.

On finding something that you need to buy, all you have to do is scan the product barcode using your smartphone. In case of any glitch or trouble, you can always use the “find the item“ feature on the application of Sam’s club. Further, you can look up the products and add it to your virtual shopping cart.

On filling your in-store shopping basket with items you wish to buy and having scanned the barcodes for each of the products, you can now proceed to pay. Well, payment can be done on the application within a few clicks instead of standing in a long queue, which will save you from running late.

Rather than showing a paper receipt to a Sams club employee while leaving the store, you can just show them the virtual receipt that you have received on your phone.

This feature can also help you to avail discounts on grocery by tracking your purchases. So you don’t just save extra time by checking out quickly but also save money!

2. Curbside pick up

there are lot of reasons when going to a store to pick up things might not feel very convenient. Sometimes you are not well, injured, have mobility issues, or recovering from a surgery, have kids with you that you don’t want to drag for shopping. No matter what is the reason, Here’s how you can take advantage of curbside pick up at Sam’s club.

As easy as buying after logging into your computer or phone into the Sams club application, picking up the items you need and Adding them to your virtual card and proceeding to make payments, you can now also just arrived at the store, park your vehicle in the specified curbside pick up spot and check in on the app. Whether it’s pounds of your pets food or diapers for your babies, someone will pick them up and bring them to your vehicle within minutes. One more advantage of this feature is that if you have an instinct for impulse buying, it can save you from dragging unnecessary stuff in your basket down the shopping aisle.

3. Guest membership

if you have never been to Sam’s club member and you are not sure about it, you can sign up for a guest membership that offers you access to Sams club online. Being a guest, you will have to pay a service fee of 10% per order, But you will also get a chance to witness the exclusive experience of shopping at Sam”s.

4. Car rentals

Members of Sam’s club not only have access to discount on vacation packages but also discount on car rentals. Members can avail discounts of up to 25% on rentals. Members can avail discounts of up to 25% on rentals. And these our cars from big players like Hertz, Thrifty and Dollar.

5. Special item requests

if you need a specific brand of toothpaste or a particular kind of battery, then you can simply fill out an online request form on the Sams club app, and your request will be submitted to the buying team. While there is no guarantee that the product will be granted but the club will look into it and try to add it to it every day purchases.

