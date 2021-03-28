SKILLOVILLA ALL READY TO GET IN THE RAISE

The Ed tech platform Skillovilla gets in a funding of Titan capital of $ 300k in its seed round. To know more; let’s get into details.

BACKGROUND OF SKILLOVILLA

The company was incepted in 2020 by the IIT’s alumni prominently IIT Delhi & IIT Hyderabad. The founders are Ronak Agarwal, Rajat Agarwal and Deepak Kharol. They have a vision to democratize the learning ecosystem by making it more focused on the skills.

They have an aim to support graduates so that they end up getting the jobs according to their skills. They believe in constant upgradation of curriculum so that the real-world opportunities can be tackled properly. The team had a motive to connect experts & employers from close to 300 companies to help to get the requisite jobs. They complete the entire process of upskilling, resume creation, mock interviews and at the right time getting the job that you aspire. They provide courses like:

Python For data science

Data Analyst

Machine Learning Using Python

Excel: Beginner to advanced

SQL

The current status is that there are 2000 students enrolled in various courses and 90% of them get a secure job after completing the course. The company has tried efficiently to be the companion from the journey of learning to the position of earning.

MORE ABOUT TITAN CAPITAL

Titan capital is the company that helps entrepreneurs to contribute to the nation positively. They have a dynamic portfolio as they have invested in more than 150 companies in India and the US. The major investments are in consumer internet, SaaS, AI and Computer vision. They have claimed to serve 50 million customers globally. They have invested in companies like:

Able Jobs

Agro Star

Anar

Anveshan

com

BimaPe

Blackboard Radio

City mall

Claim Buddy

Dotpe and the list is unending.

DETAILS ABOUT RAISE

The amount raised was disclosed as $ 300, 000. Apart from titan Capital; the other investors also participated known as Haresh Chawla (Partner at True North), Miten Sampat from CRED, Aakrit Vaish from Haptik and Varun Algah (CEO, Mamaearth).

The strategy to use this raise is to expand the team and company. The prime most focus is on technology efficient products. The founder clearly added that “We are glad that we have been backed by the best of the industry leaders to fulfil our mission. The investment raised will help us to brighten the future of aspiring job seekers,”.

Titan Capital also said that skills is the most demanding feature nowadays; you can dominate the market if you start enriching people’s skills which will help them acquire jobs. Skillovilla team is an expert in that and the excitement to associate is very positive.

India has the highest number of youth.

India is dealing with unemployment at the peak.

The prominent reason that we ignore is skills.

We are not short of jobs; we are short of skilled people for jobs.

We lack employable talent and the best way to develop that is through courses and add-ons that will help you to get a sure shot career in the needed domains and career.