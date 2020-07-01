Smart Reasons to Choose Esport Betting on Parimatch

Sports betting is no longer limited to simply traditional sports. With the advancement in technology, eSports betting (Aka Electronic Sports) is taking online betting by storm. It is speedily becoming one of the biggest sectors in the online sports betting sector. This has resulted in the influx of best esport betting sites.

If you are an esports betting enthusiast and looking for a safe place for betting, look no further than Parimatch. This best lets punters pick from the most extensive variety of eSports no matter where they head out. The biggest bookmaker is based in Limassol, Cyprus, and holds licenses in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Cyprus.

Why Bet on eSports on Parimatch?

Here are some of the reasons to place eSports bets on Parimatch:

1. Wide Range of eSports

Most popular eSports that you can bet on include Counter-Strike, Dota 2, League of Legends, Overwatch, Rainbow6, Rocket League, and Starcraft 2.

Same as traditional sports betting, you can choose your favorite player or team and start esports betting. Ensure you have a basic understanding of the game you chose and knowledge about the particular eSports tournaments.

2. Simple to Use

Unlike other eSports sites, it is easy to use even for the beginners. On the navigation bar on the top of the main page, you will find sports. When you click that, you will discover esports.

On clicking that, you will see a wide gaming market, odds, and list of the upcoming eSports matches. You can sort out these matches by events and tournaments.

3. Best Odds

High odds at Parimatch help you maximize your chance to mint profit from esports bet.

4. eSports Betting Markets

This online sportsbook provides some of the best-betting markets when it comes to esports. Here you will find the most famous esports tournaments and leagues across multiple games.

Whether you are seeking esport betting hearthstone or esport betting Dota 2, you will get unlimited possibilities for placing unique bets.

5. Best Mobile Support

Online eSports betting is lightning fast at Parimatch. This gambling platform has a fully optimized version of their website that ensures smooth access to the sportsbook from all smartphones, iPads, and tablets.

Moreover, there is also Parimatch available both for iOS and Android. You can download the ‘apk file’ for your mobile directly from the official site of Parimatch. This allows punters to play and place bets on electronic sports regardless of the device type and location.

6. Safety and Security

Parimatch goes the extra mile to protect all the data of punters. It uses a complex security system to ensure that the gambling platform remains a reliable place to wager.

This multilingual platform also holds a license from Curacao. Thus, whether you are registering, depositing funds, placing bets, or redeeming your profits, all your financial and personal data are always secure.

7. Attractive Bonuses

The biggest benefit of eSports betting on this reputable eSports betting website is that it offers you the best bonuses and rewards. When registering at Parimatch, don’t skip to claim your welcome bonus.

8. Round-the-Clock Customer Support

As a top-notch gambling site, skilled customer support reps are available 24/7 to answer all the gaming inquiries quickly. You can reach the reps via email, phone, Live support, and social media platforms.

Apart from being available a24*7, customer agents are knowledgeable and friendly. This lets you feel comfortable while seeking assistance.

9. Plenty of Banking Options

The recognized brand offers all types of deposit and withdrawal methods such as credit and debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, Webmoney, Entropay, bank transfer, and more. It also accepts several currencies. All the payment methods are secure and easy to use.

You can choose the banking option that suits your personal needs well. But remember, when trying to withdraw your funds for the first time, you will need to prove your identity.

Conclusion:

eSports betting is one of the exciting categories in the regulated gambling industry. With a plethora of eSports betting sites, it can be challenging for the punters to decide which one to choose.

Whether you’re an avid eSports lover or newbie to the genre, you get incredible betting experience when you choose Parimatch.

The smooth and clean user interface of the site ensures you have no problem in placing bets on your favorite esports teams. If you have a craze for eSports, join the site and start betting today to win huge cash.

