Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The Smart School Conference, held on May 21-22, 2024, at the Crowne Plaza Riyadh Al Waha, organized by IBEForuM, concluded with outstanding success. The conference welcomed over 500 delegates from across the globe, spotlighting innovative educational methodologies and fostering significant networking opportunities.

This premier event featured more than 35 distinguished speakers who provided expert insights and engaged in dynamic discussions. Their presentations covered a range of cutting-edge topics, offering participants a comprehensive understanding of the latest advancements in education technology and pedagogical strategies.

The conference was proudly supported by 17 international sponsors, whose contributions were crucial in ensuring the event’s success. Their collaboration underscored the pivotal role of joint efforts in driving progress in the education sector.

Attendees had the opportunity to delve into diverse subjects, from the implementation of advanced educational technologies to the development of effective teaching practices. The Smart School Conference served as an essential platform for the exchange of ideas and best practices, enabling educators and stakeholders to stay informed about the latest trends and developments.

The success of the Smart School Conference 2024 reflects IBEForuM’s unwavering commitment to promoting excellence in education. IBEForuM extends its sincere gratitude to all speakers, sponsors, and delegates for their invaluable contributions and participation, which were instrumental in making the event a notable success.