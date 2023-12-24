As the countdown to 2024 begins, tech behemoths are unveiling jaw-dropping discounts on cellphones, changing your year-end shopping spree into a veritable gadget gold rush! From Apple’s elegant sophistication to OnePlus’s inventive spirit, the market is teeming with options to improve your mobile companion at enticing pricing.

But where do you begin, you may wonder? Worry not, tech explorer, for we’ve explored the Amazonian jungle of deals and found three gleaming gems:

1. Apple iPhone 13: Bite into Apple’s Premium at Rs. 52,999!

Do you want the apple (pun intended) of technological elegance? Take a look at the iPhone 13. This discounted king features a magnificent 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, a sophisticated dual-camera system that records life’s moments in spectacular detail, and the formidable A15 Bionic chip that tackles even the most demanding tasks with the grace of a gazelle.

At Rs. 52,999, it’s like biting into a luscious apple of tech bliss without the core (and the guilt!).

But wait, fellow technophiles! Remember when the iPhone 12 was hiding in the shadows? While the 13 has minor enhancements, the 12 may give greater value for money. Consider a brilliant, vibrant OLED screen, a strong A14 Bionic chip, and adaptable cameras capable of producing gorgeous stills and videos.

It also includes the same fantastic Cinematic Mode and Photographic Styles features as its more expensive sister. Sure, the notch is a little distracting, and the refresh rate is fixed at 60Hz, but battery life is good, and iOS 15 keeps things operating smoothly.

Furthermore, with storage capacities of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, you may tailor it to your digital hoarding requirements. Not to mention the iPhone 13 mini, a pocket-sized powerhouse with the same great features!

2. OnePlus 11R 5G: Unleash the Speed Demon at Rs. 39,999!

If you’re a digital speed demon, the OnePlus 11R 5G is your warp drive rocket ship. This beast is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which ensures seamless multitasking and lag-free gaming.

A 6.7-inch AMOLED display brings brilliant colors to your mobile world, while a 50MP primary camera and a 16MP front camera record every selfie and social media moment with pixel-perfect precision.

Did we mention the powerful 5000mAh battery, which keeps you energized for whatever adventures lie ahead? All of this at Rs. 39,999 makes the 11R 5G a viable contender for your next tech bestie.

Consider it the flagship on a budget. The same primary camera as the more costly 11 5G, lightning-fast charging, and a design that shouts “look at me!” are all included. The curved sides lend a sophisticated touch, and the lack of top and bottom bezels makes it feel more slim. Plus, how about that potent Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip?

It may not win every benchmark race, but it is a workhorse for everyday activities. So, whether you’re a gamer or a heavy app user, the 11R 5G won’t let you down. And what about the 6000mAh battery? Say goodbye to battery worry and hello to all-day productivity (or binge-watching, whatever you prefer!).

3. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G: Budget-Friendly Fun at Rs. 16,499!

Looking for a feature-rich phone that won’t break the bank? The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is here to soothe your financial woes. This beauty, which costs Rs. 16,499, has a marathon-running 6000mAh battery, a magnificent 6.5-inch AMOLED display, and a triple camera configuration that allows you to capture life’s wonder in all its grandeur. Consider amazing Instagram stories, envious trip photos, and selfies worthy of a thousand likes.

Sure, the processor isn’t the most exciting, and the refresh rate remains constant at 60Hz, but who cares when you have a battery that nearly refuses to die? The M34 5G will keep you captivated to your screen from sunrise to sunset, streaming, gaming, and taking photos without a single battery-life meltdown.

The M34 5G is powered by OneUI 5, and it comes with Android 13 and 128GB of storage to house your ever-growing app collection. It’s also available in three gorgeous colors: Midnight Blue, Prism Silver, and Waterfall Blue.