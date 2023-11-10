Here is the List of Smartphones of Tomorrow with Sony IMX 920 Sensor

Sony has been among the leading electronic makers for years, from Cameras to Camera Lenses to Smartphones and even speakers; the Japanese-based giant has been leading the gadget makers. However, we have to see smartphones coming with Sony’s IMX sensors when it comes to smartphone cameras. Many other smartphone sensors are available, from the Samsung GN to the LG Smartphone sensor. However, most smartphone makers go with the Sony IMX sensor for their smartphones, and Sony’s business has seen huge profits with the sales of their IMX sensor alone.

With the latest development in the world of camera sensors, Sony has developed and introduced their new Sony IMX 920 Sensor, which significantly improved over its previously released sensors. Here, we have covered the details of this new sensor and the list of smartphones that will be coming with this sensor.

Details on Sony IMX 920 Sensor

Talking about the camera sensor, this new Sony IMX 920 sensor came with a great set of features in the box. With this sensor, Sony has introduced a larger aperture where you will be getting the f/1.57 sensor out of the box.

You also get the support for the Ultrawide angel combined with Periscope and tele macro lenses, too, with an aperture of f/2.57. Talking about the zooming capability, the sensor supports up to 3x optical zoom.

Talking about this sensor, it’s been said that Son has been emphasizing the Lytia Brand name, so we may get to see the final marketing name of this IMX 920 sensor to be renamed as the LYT8xx series. However, we still need confirmation from Sony Corporation. The camera sensor also improves the overall capturing of the images with improved light capturing.

Smartphones Which Will Be Coming With the Sony IMX 920 Sensors

Many smartphone makers have shown interest in this new Sony IMX 920 sensor. However, reports share that many smartphones from different brands will come with this sensor. Here is the list of phones that will power this sensor to take the camera capabilities to the next level.

This leaves us questioning which phone will be powered with this smartphone sensor. There are no confirmed reports on which this sensor will power specific phones. But, if we go by leaks and rumors, here are a few phones expected to come with the latest Sony IMX 920 sensor.

1. Vivo X100 +

New reports claim that the Chinese smartphone maker, Vivo has been developing their new premium phone for the market, which will add to their X series lineup of smartphones. The new phone will reportedly be named as “Vivo X 100” series, where we will see a regular Vivo X 100 and a top-end variant, Vivo X 100+.

Talking about the feature, the phone is said to feature a bigger 6.78-inch display on the front side alongside a Dimensity 9300 SoC and up to 16GB of the latest LPDDR5T RAM. All combined, you also get the largest and blazingly faster 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

And on the camera side, we said we would get the latest Sony IMX 920 sensor, showing its true magic and camera capabilities.

2. ASUS ROG Phone 8

Asus ROG series smartphone is more commonly known for having the best gaming performance out of the box. However, with gaming, the ROG phones usually came with a so-called “okayish” camera setup.

However, it does look like Asus is taking a step forward, not with the gaming but, in fact, the camera angle too. With much anticipation about the next ROG flagship, the ROG Phone 8, a few unconfirmed rumors are sharing that we might see this phone coming with the Sony IMX 920 sensor onboard.

As we said, it’s “unconfirmed” rumors, so let’s take this report a piece of salt. However, what we do know is that just like every other ROG flagship, eve the upcoming ROG Phone 8 will be beefing up in terms of specification, where we will get to see the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or maybe Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset alongside with a new active cooling system both inside as well as an accessory too.

These are the phones that are still date expected to come with the latest Sony IMX 920 sensor. However, if we get more updates in the future, we will update you first. Until then, stay tuned with us on TechStory for more updates.