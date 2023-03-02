Smith claims that employee data was illegally accessed during a cyber incident.

WH Smith, a British retailer, announced on Thursday that it was investigating a cyber security incident that resulted in unauthorized access to some company data, including that of current and former employees. The company, whose shops can be found in UK airports and train stations, stated that its website, customer accounts, and underlying customer databases are on separate systems and were unaffected. “WH Smith takes the issue of cyber security extremely seriously and investigations into the incident are ongoing. “We have notified all affected colleagues and have put in place support measures,” the retailer said in a statement.

The incident had no effect on its trading activities. On April 20, WH Smith will release its results for the half-year period ending in February. Since the beginning of the year, cyber attacks have also disrupted the United Kingdom’s Royal Mail service and the British sports and fashion retailer JD Sports.

ABOUT WHSMITH

With over 1,700 stores in over 30 countries, WHSmith is a leading global retailer of news, books, and convenience. William Henry Smith II (1825-1881) was a well-known businessman and politician. From 1846 to 1857, he and his father, William Henry Smith, were partners in the family newsagency, W.H. Smith & Son. The elder Smith retired at that time, and William Henry Smith II became the sole owner of the firm. WH Smith PLC (WH Smith) is a British travel retailer that sells newspapers, magazines, books, stationery, entertainment, and impulse items. Under the WH Smith brand, the company sells merchandise in railway stations, airports, hospitals, motorway service areas, workplaces, and on high streets.

Henry Walton Smith and his wife, Anna, establish a small newspaper agency in London’s Little Grosvenor Street; Henry dies a few months later; Ann runs the business. Ann Smith dies in 1816; her two sons, Henry Edward and William Henry, take over the firm, which becomes known as H & W Smith. The average WHSmith salary ranges from approximately £18,000 to £44,344 per year for a Sales Assistant. The hourly pay at WHSmith ranges from around £6 per hour for a Customer Services Assistant to £10 per hour for a Group Leader.

WH Smith PLC celebrated a significant improvement in its revenue performance for the most recent fiscal year on Thursday. WH Smiths is a books and stationary retailer with stores on UK high streets as well as in airports and train stations around the world.

Tesco, Waterstones, and Ryman are among WHSmith’s competitors. Comparably, WHSmith ranks first in Gender Score among its competitors. See how WHSmith stacks up against its competitors in terms of CEO Rankings, Product & Services, NPS, Pricing, Customer Service, Overall Culture Score, eNPS, Gender and Diversity Scores.