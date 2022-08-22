Snap is reportedly stopping production of Pixy Drone just after its launch

Snap finally launched its first-ever new Pixy Drone back in April this year during its annual partner summit. For the people who aren’t aware! Snap Inc is the parent company of the popular based social media platform Snapchat.

The company previously unveiled its first ever pocket-sized drone which has been named Pixy. This new flying drone is capable enough to take selfies of users and also record short videos for them. Although, a new report from Wall Street Journal claims that now Snap is reportedly stopping the production of its Pixy drone.

“The move to cease future project development is part of a larger reprioritization of firm resources,” said Snap Chief Executive Evan Spiegel told staff.

Pixy drone by Snap’s production has reportedly stopped

This new Pix drone is just a palm-sized drone that was capable enough to take off and also land from the users’ hands itself. Although, things recorded by drone is done automatically, and also all the taken shots can be added to Snapchat memories too, and then the users will be able to download those shot from the Snapchat memories. The drone by Snap was launched with a price tag of $230.

You can just start using the drone just by pressing a button where you can press the settings to let the drone either hover. reveal, follow or orbit.

This drone is quite handy for its use for many such content creators! However, the drone could only able to record only for 30 even minutes only. Snap also provides a separate set of battery packs to enhance the battery life of its drone too.

This is unlike many such drones that also provide separate sets of battery packs to increase the battery life. After the launch Snap has reportedly seen the lowest ever record on quarterly sales which have actually caused the company’s share to make a major fall in its sales by just 40% itself.

Adding more to this, it’s been also noted that after the launch of this new drone, Snap’s shares have seen a loss of 80% of their entire value in just one year itself. However, Snap has been incurring a major loss after its launch itself, and the major reason why Pixy Drone was discontinued only because of its lowest ever sales performance of the drone. That’s what was all about this new drone by Snap! We will be updating you with more details in the coming near future. Until that stay tuned with us on TechStory.