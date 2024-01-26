In the ever-changing field of smartphone leaks, Google’s Pixel series has once again come under scrutiny. The Pixel 9 Pro, which is scheduled to launch in the next 8-10 months, has already made an unofficial appearance via leaked renderings.

If history is any guide, Google’s ability to maintain a lid on its future products is, well, less than fantastic. Let’s take a look at the rumored details to see what the Pixel 9 Pro may have in store for keen tech aficionados.

Google Pixel 9 – All new Leaked Renders

The leaked renderings, courtesy of OnLeaks and MySmartPrice, show a significant divergence from the design language of its predecessor, the Pixel 8 Pro. Google appears to be abandoning curved rear edges in favor of a more angular appearance with sharper edges.

This adjustment in design philosophy adds a touch of modernism while departing from the curvier appearance of the Pixel 8 Pro.

One of the most noticeable modifications is the redesign of the camera bar in the back. The camera bar no longer extends to the rear panel’s borders, as it did on previous Pixel models.

Instead, it follows the form of the Pixel Fold, with a more curved section that acts as a bezel for the camera system. Google has included room for not just the camera lenses, but also the flash and what looks to be a temperature sensor—a unique touch that Google may keep in the final design.

Pixel 9 Pro leaks with flat edges. 😮 pic.twitter.com/1yB5w8KHqn — Rjey (@RjeyTech) January 23, 2024

New Buttons

The power and volume buttons remain on the right side of the Pixel 9 Pro, providing a familiar arrangement for consumers who have previously used Pixel devices. However, Google has made a clever move, shifting the SIM card slot to the bottom right side, next to the USB-C connector. This change attempts to simplify the device’s profile and increase user convenience.

When you glance at the device’s top, you’ll notice a microphone and a mmWave antenna mark—a minor but important feature for smooth communication. These tiny modifications in button placement and component layout demonstrate Google’s dedication to improving the user experience while making minor ergonomic tweaks.

Display Details

The leak raises debate about the Pixel 9 Pro’s display size, which suggests a 6.5-inch screen vs the 8 Pro’s 6.7-inch panel. However, suspicion emerges as to whether this mismatch is an error or a purposeful design decision. The device’s dimensions are nearly identical to those of the 8 Pro, raising the possibility of inaccuracies in the released information.

A previous round of leaks suggested a third model in the Pixel 9 series, slotting between the regular and Pro varieties. Could the 6.5-inch display signal a mid-Pixel model, allowing for a bigger option in the lineup? Only time will reveal the mysteries of Google’s Pixel 9 series and its many display options.

Design Details

The Pixel 9 Pro’s shape evokes similarities to famous smartphones like as the iPhone and the Nothing Phone (2), prompting reflection on the evolution of smartphone aesthetics. The transition to flatter edges, although evocative of certain rivals, raises concerns about the balance of design and the innately curving aesthetics of Android UI components.

The Pixel 8 Pro, with its more rounded and “bubbly” appearance, blends easily with Android’s design language. In contrast, the Pixel 9 Pro’s shift to flatter edges generates a debate about the balance between design innovation and consumer demand. As smartphone design grows more subjective, the Pixel 9 Pro’s aesthetic decisions are expected to elicit differing reactions from the tech community.

Conclusion

The leaked images provide an early look at the Pixel 9 Pro’s design, indicating that Google is in the process of transitioning.

The departure from curved edges, the revised camera bar, and the tiny changes in button placement all indicate a shift in Google’s design philosophy. It needs to be seen whether this transition connects with people, compliments Android’s UI features, and is long-lasting.

The Pixel 9 Pro, with its leaked renderings and shifting design, arouses curiosity and intrigue. It exemplifies the ongoing dance between innovation and user preferences, in which each design decision ignites discussions that reverberate across the digital world.

As Google approaches the formal debut of the Pixel 9 Pro, leaks act as breadcrumbs, providing tantalizing glimpses into the future of Google’s flagship smartphone series.

