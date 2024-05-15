Instagram and Facebook, two of the most popular social media platforms, faced widespread issues early today, causing frustration for users around the world. According to reports from DownDetector, a website that tracks online outages, thousands of users experienced problems accessing Instagram around 1.30 am UTC. Additionally, there were reports of issues with the Facebook app itself, with about one hundred users encountering problems.

For those who don’t know, Downdetector is a popular website where millions of people check if their internet, banking, or gaming services are down. It collects and analyzes reports from users to give real-time updates on over 12,000 services in 47 countries, helping both companies and users know when there are problems.

Down Time of Instagram and Facebook

Users attempting to open Instagram were met with error messages stating “Something went wrong” and “There’s an issue and the page could not be loaded.” This left many unable to browse through the app. Similar problems were reported on Facebook, with many users struggling to access the website.

NetBlocks, an internet monitoring group, confirmed that the outages were not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering. Reports on DownDetector showed that a significant portion of users were experiencing difficulties accessing Facebook, while most issues with Instagram were linked to problems with the app and server connection.

As of 2 am, more than more than fifteen thousand users had reported issues with Instagram, indicating the widespread nature of the problem. Users shared their frustrations, with one individual mentioning that Instagram kept crashing and only displayed a few comments before showing a blank page. Another user reported issues with switching between profiles and uploading photos.

The outage also affected Messenger group chats, with users unable to approve or decline member requests for Facebook groups. Major cities across the globe reported Instagram outages, highlighting the scale of the disruption.

However, there was a glimmer of hope around 2.53 am UTC as some users reported that Instagram appeared to be working again for them. This brought relief to many who had been unable to use the platform.

Another website, MetaStatus, reported major disruptions to the Messenger API for Instagram, but assured users that they should still be able to access WhatsApp, Messenger, and Facebook.

What are the Losses Due to Downtime

Instagram and Facebook are two of the biggest social media platforms worldwide. On Instagram, users share photos and short videos, while Facebook allows sharing posts, photos, and messages with friends and family. You can follow your favorite celebrities, connect with friends, and stay updated on news and trends.

When popular social media apps like Instagram and Facebook experience downtime, there can be various losses. Firstly, users may feel frustrated and disconnected from their online communities, impacting their social interactions and communication. For businesses and influencers, it can disrupt marketing campaigns, customer engagement, and sales. Additionally, the companies themselves may suffer reputational damage and potential financial losses due to decreased user activity and ad revenue.

Despite the widespread impact of the outages, there has been no official statement from Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, regarding the issues.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the temporary outage of Instagram and Facebook caused frustration for users worldwide, with many experiencing difficulties accessing the platforms. While some users reported that Instagram began working again, the exact cause of the outage and its resolution remain unclear. Meta, the parent company, has yet to address the situation publicly. Users are advised to monitor official channels for updates on the issue.