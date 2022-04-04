Software glitch halts trains across the Netherlands

The national rail network’s trains were suspended across the Netherlands on Sunday due to a technical issue, according to the operator.

A spokesman for train operator NS, Erik Kroeze, said the issue was with a planning software system. He stated there was no evidence that it was the result of a cyberattack. Trains would be halted until 5 p.m., according to NS, as it worked to resolve the issue.

“We are working hard on recovery, but unfortunately it is not yet possible to say how long this situation will last,” NS wrote in a recent statement on its website.

Regional rail services offered by Arriva, Keolis, and others are still operating, according to NS, albeit trip information cannot be updated due to issues.

In the Netherlands, rail transportation is provided by a dense railway network that connects nearly all important towns and cities. In the Netherlands, there are as many train stations as there are municipalities. Over key routes, a line may run both ways or two lines (one in each direction), for a total of 3,223 route km on 6,830 kilometers of track. The lines have been electrified in three-quarters of their length.

The rail network in the Netherlands is largely used for passenger transport. The majority of distance travelled on Dutch public transportation is via rail. The government organization ProRail manages and maintains the national rail infrastructure, while a number of train operators have concessions to operate their trains. The network as a whole is a standard gauge. The Netherlands has country code 84 and is a member of the International Union of Railways (UIC).

Wifi is available on most Dutch trains. Except for a limited-service on some international trains, they do not provide onboard catering.

The passenger rail network connects practically all major cities and concentrates on passenger rail. Nieuwegein, Drachten, Amstelveen, Oosterhout, and Katwijk are among the towns that still lack a train station.

The majority of freight routes connect the Port of Rotterdam and Koninklijke Hoogovens in IJmuiden with Germany and travel east-west. Except for the Betuweroute, which opened in 2007 as the first freight-only route, freight trains normally share the tracks with passenger trains.

The network is well-developed; no additions are planned at this time, while efforts are being made to improve efficiency and capacity. It’s possible that some stretches will necessitate a speed increase of 160 km/h. The HSL-Zuid high-speed line, the Betuweroute, and the Hanzelijn have all been built, connecting the province of Flevoland with the rail hub built-in Zwolle.