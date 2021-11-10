Solana Airdrop takes up the spotlight on Twitter

It is a known fact that Twitter’s pulse quickens at the slightest mention of anything related to crypto. And at the moment, the Twitter spotlight is taken up by Solana Airdrop which has got the whole Twitter town talking and responses and reactions have been pouring in. Seems like we have yet another name to add to the trending list on Twitter.
Solana Airdrop
For those who don’t know, Solana is a high throughput blockchain. It supports transactions ranging from 50-65k per second and 400 ms blocktimes. The point of intrigue of Solana is that it is free of complex solutions like sharding and layer-two. Being the world’s first web-scale blockchain, it is expected that Solana has the potential to unlock a whole new range of performant applications while also facilitating the adoption of larger-scale blockchain. In the course of multiple giveaways, Solana plans to give a total of 35,000 tokens. It is time for crypto enthusiasts to harness their hawk-eye skills and keep an eye out for the airdrops. Top referrers also stand a chance of winning up to 250 SOL from both the giveaways.
Reactions On Twitter
It goes without saying that Twitter town is on edge with excitement about the airdrop. A chance to win tokens cannot be overlooked and Twitterati is definitely not overlooking this. The interest and excitement are very much reflected in the long array of reactions and responses that has been pouring. Let us flip through a few of the reactions and responses on Twitter concerning the Solana Airdrop.
Mengdono ser @SolanaCum tqtq
HOOOLLLLDDDD #SolanaAirdrop pic.twitter.com/aQ4SGoI1AS
— Changpeng Zhao (@AdolfNgiler) November 1, 2021
Be alert. The airdrop is round the corner.
This is very strong project and this projector has a lot of attractions, so hopefully the project will be better in the future.@NiravPr29530192 @PurnachPradhan9 @Shivam376337
B4NZF3nmnEX28HHkxc7YoergBJtafF93ZevN6PGXYKRT$SOL #SolanaAirdrop #Airdrop https://t.co/DYVHM3Iexz
— Naman.bit (@NamanAg53363812) November 10, 2021
Airdrop Time!
For the first 10k participants!
1. Like and Follow
2. Join our Discord
3. Tag 3 friends and use our hashtags!#SolanaAirdrop #Solana #AirdropSolana #airdropalert #echodao #OlympusDAO
— Echo Dao | OlympusDAO Fork (@echodao_sol) November 9, 2021
Twitter and giveaways! There is no better combination that can cause a stir like those two.
$CRAB GIVEAWAY for $SWAN holders.
To participate:
– Minimum hold 700 $SWAN
– Like, RT & tag 3 friends
– Follow us @crablana @Swan_Solana
– Drop your sol address below (must hold 700 SWAN)$SOL #SolanaAirdrop $SWAN $CRAB #Airdrop #memecoin #SHIB #DOGE
— CRABLANA ($CRAB) (@crablana) November 10, 2021
What’s on your mind? It better be something that begins with an S. And we are not talking about sleep.
"What's on your mind?"
Retweet & Follow to know more.
Drop your Discord ID for early access.#airdrop #solana #cryptocurrency #SolanaAirdrops #SolanaAirdrop pic.twitter.com/9lq2o0sif4
— MetaX | $FBX (@SolanaMetaX) November 10, 2021
I am very happy to join this project community, I hope everything will be successful in the future😍😍@Sol_Paws $Paws $SOL #solana #SolanaAirdrop https://t.co/VGpr0Z08mQ
— Adampratama (@Adamprtma20) November 10, 2021
Such accurate depictions of human conditions.
Hehehehe
Discord:CI-HuA-HuA#5724$PUMP #PUMP #SolanaAirdrop pic.twitter.com/4SnjOP43Ij
— Jefa Prayoga (@Jefa567417034) November 10, 2021