Earlier this month, Solana’s layer-one network reached its highest transaction volumes since October 2022. The momentum continued, with Solana achieving its highest-ever daily new addresses as a seven-day moving average. January 2024, already dubbed a historic month, has surpassed December 2023 in new address signups, tallying an impressive count of over 10 million.

Despite May 2022 holding the record for the highest monthly signup count, January 2024 has already claimed the second spot, surpassing December 2023. The network has welcomed over 10 million new addresses in the current month, signaling a growing interest in the Solana ecosystem.

The success of Solana signups surge is undeniably contributing to the surge in signups. The latest sensation, WEN, is currently undergoing a massive airdrop, reaching over a million users. However, nearly half of the WEN airdrop remains unclaimed as the claim window, open to users of Solana’s Jupiter exchange, Solana Saga phone owners, and specific Solana-based NFT project owners, is set to close tomorrow at 10 am.

WEN’s airdrop not only captures the attention of cryptocurrency enthusiasts but also serves as a crucial test for Jupiter, Solana’s leading decentralized exchange aggregator. Jupiter, Solana’s largest decentralized exchange aggregator, is undergoing a litmus test with the WEN airdrop, a precursor to its own major move. The exchange is preparing for the launch of its governance token, JUP, with the first airdrop scheduled for this Wednesday. Jupiter is gearing up for its own governance token, JUP, airdrop scheduled for this day. The first JUP airdrop is available to 955,000 eligible users who met the $1,000 swap volume requirement by the snapshot date in November 2023.

