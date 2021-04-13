Sony Has Invested Another $200 Million In Epic Games



Epic Games has announced it has raised $1 billion in a new round of financing from Sony Pictures Entertainment and other investors. Epic Games, one of the world’s largest video game companies, said Tuesday that it had raised an additional $200 million in new funds for its games division, the latest in a series of new rounds of financing that have raised the company’s valuation to $28.7 billion.

The list of investors includes Sony, which is pocketing another $200 million, and private equity firms such as Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers. Epic Games, one of the world’s largest video game companies, has raised $1 billion in the financing, bringing the total value of the company to $28.7 billion.

Epic has a valuation of $17 billion, meaning Sony's stake will be worth 1.5% of the company. Epic Games has announced it will offer no less than $100 million in prize money in the 2018-19 season, and Fortnite will award up to $500,000 in cash prizes and $1 billion in-game prizes in 2019.

The investment will enable Epic to acquire additional businesses, expanding the Unreal Engine offering and expanding support for Fortnite and the Epic Games Store. Following the announcement of the partnership with Epic and the launch of the new Battle Royale game, the company has received additional investments that will enable it to expand Fortnite’s support, establish events for the company and launch its store, according to a news release.



In March 2019, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney reported that there are nearly 250 million Fortnite players. The last announcement came in March 2019, when he announced that the total number of “Fortnies” players had reached 250 million. This is the first time in the history of the game and represents a significant increase from the previous record of 200 million players in October 2018. In April this year, with the release of the latest update to the mobile app, Epic Games reported that it is now near the 250 million player mark, according to a report by Forbes.

Epic announced it had raised $1.25 billion in financing from seven investment firms that had participated in the deal with companies such as Disney and Tencent, which owns 40% of the company after it was bought for $330 million in 2012. The deal calls for 10 cents per share of Epic to be paid by Sony by 2020. Epic has used much of that money to invest in its Epic Games Store and expand its workforce following the acquisitions of Fortnite and Unreal Engine.



Interestingly, he said the new round of funding will help the company accelerate the development of Metaverse, which will combine social experiences with games like Fortnite. Overall, Sony's investment in Epic is an ambitious move that will have a significant impact on Epic Games "ability to be a major player in the video game industry for a long and indefinite period of time.

Sony and Epic already have a close relationship, but this investment seems to take things to a new level, with both parties making somewhat cryptic statements. At this time Sony has invested a total of 450 million dollars in Epic Games and is working closely with the company on Unreal Engine 5. Sony has worked with Epic to optimize the Unreal engine for the new hardware architecture of the PS5, and at some point, they formed a close partnership with Epic. Epic has promoted the PlayStation 5 with demos of an early demo version of its updated engine with PS5 hardware.

Epic Games is one of 11 companies selected to be part of the Disney Accelerator 2017 program, which is being provided by Disney executives. The money will help to expand their team and accelerate their research, enabling them to work with Disney in the future and play a key role in developing games and offering their game engine technology to other developers.