Sony Launches Bravia X75L Series 4K Smart TVs in India

Sony has recently launched its new Bravia X75L series of smart TVs in India, which comes as a follow-up to the X80L series that was launched earlier this week. The X75L series is available in 43, 50, 55, and 65-inch display sizes. These TVs are packed with a host of exciting features that are sure to capture the attention of smart TV enthusiasts in India.

Sony Bravia X75L Series Specifications

The Sony Bravia X75L series is designed to deliver an immersive viewing experience to its users. The TV is equipped with a 4K LCD display that supports HDR10 and HLG, which means you can expect rich and vivid colors, along with excellent contrast and brightness levels. With 4K X-Reality Pro, the TV is capable of upscaling videos filmed in 2K or Full HD to almost 4K quality. Additionally, Motionflow XR technology ensures that you get smooth and sharp visuals, even in fast-paced action sequences.

The Bravia X75L series is also equipped with X-Protection PRO technology, which protects the TV from dust, humidity, and power surges. This means that you can enjoy your favorite shows and movies without having to worry about any damage caused by environmental factors.

Gaming Modes

The Sony Bravia X75L series also features various gaming modes that are sure to delight gamers. The Auto Genre Picture Mode is designed to automatically switch to Game Mode with PS5, making it easier for you to switch from watching movies to gaming mode. Similarly, when you switch back to watching movies, the TV will automatically switch back to Standard Mode. This feature ensures that you don’t have to fiddle with the settings every time you switch between modes.

Auto HDR Tone Mapping

The Bravia X75L series also comes with Auto HDR Tone Mapping, which optimizes the HDR settings while setting up your PS5. This means that you will be able to view fine details and accurate colors without having to manually adjust the settings.

Voice Assistant and Connectivity

The Bravia X75L series comes with voice assistant support for Google Assistant, Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and HomeKit. This means that you can control the TV with your voice and enjoy a hands-free experience. Additionally, the TV features a built-in Chromecast, which means you can stream your favorite content from your smartphone or tablet directly onto the TV.

The TV is also equipped with dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, which means that you can easily connect your devices to the TV without any hassle. The TV features three HDMI 2.1 inputs, two USB ports, and a 3.5mm audio port, which means that you can connect all your favorite devices to the TV and enjoy a seamless viewing experience.

Sony Bravia X75L Price in India

The price of the Sony Bravia X75L series varies according to the display size. The 43-inch model is priced at ₹69,900, while the 50-inch model is priced at ₹85,900. The 65-inch model is priced at ₹1,39,900. These models will be available for purchase starting April 24. Sony is expected to announce the pricing details of the 55-inch model soon.

Conclusion:

It will be fascinating to watch how other tech giants react to this rule. The Digital Markets Act of the European Union has played a significant role in pressing businesses like Apple to become more accommodating to the installation of third-party apps.

With its 4K LCD panel and support for HDR10 and HLG, the Sony Bravia X75L range of smart TVs provides a superior viewing experience. The TV is a fantastic option for gamers and movie lovers alike because it can upscale footage shot in 2K or Full HD close to 4K with 4K X-Reality Pro and Motionflow XR technology. The TV’s X-Protection PRO technology also shields it against surges of electricity, humidity, and dust.

Users may quickly choose between settings tailored for gaming, movies, and the PS5 thanks to a variety of game modes and Auto HDR Tone Mapping. Google Assistant, Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit, and Chromecast are already built-in, making it simple to operate the TV with your voice or a smartphone.

The Sony Bravia X75L series is a great option for individuals seeking a high-quality watching experience because its cost is fair for the features it delivers. Overall, individuals looking to purchase a new TV should give the Sony Bravia X75L line of smart TVs some serious thought.

Comments

comments