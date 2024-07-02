Today, Sony has officially introduced the Bravia 7 Mini LED TV series in India. Available in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch variants, these TVs boast Studio Calibrated modes certified by IMAX Enhanced. What’s more, they support Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, ensuring immersive audiovisual experiences.

Notably, the Bravia 7 Mini LED series features the cutting-edge Cognitive Processor XR, enhancing scene recognition and delivering superior picture quality.

Discover the Sony Bravia 7 Mini LED Series: Pricing and Availability Details

Sony India has introduced exciting new addition to its TV lineup: the Bravia 7 series. Sporting a sleek One Slate design that seamlessly integrates the screen and bezel, it promises an immersive viewing experience free from distractions.

Available in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch sizes, the Sony Bravia 7 series features the state-of-the-art Cognitive Processor XR. This innovative processor enhances picture quality by accurately recognizing scenes, ensuring viewers enjoy an elevated visual experience.

The newly launched Sony Bravia 7 Mini LED series kicks off with a starting price of Rs 1,82,990 for the 55-inch model, while the 65-inch variant is priced at Rs 2,29,990.

Pricing for the 75-inch model will be unveiled by Sony at a later date. As of today, the BRAVIA 7 series is now available at Sony Centers, leading electronic stores, and various e-commerce platforms nationwide.

Explore Specifications and Features of Sony Bravia 7 Mini LED Series

The Cognitive Processor XR chipset, which is included in the Sony Bravia 7 series TVs, is intended to improve picture identification by perceptively identifying focus areas within scenes for breathtaking visual clarity.

These TVs also have the Voice Zoom 3 function and two side-mounted speakers with acoustic multi-audio. This cutting-edge technology ensures an immersive audio experience by using AI machine learning to identify and enhance or minimise human talk.

Let’s get to know better versions

With the Sony Bravia 7 series, enjoy the best possible home entertainment experience. With native 4K resolution available at up to 120 frames per second, each model produces stunning graphics that accentuate every detail. Enjoy dynamic HDR changes made specifically for gaming consoles like the PlayStation 5 (PS5) with HDR Tone Mapping, which guarantees vivid colours and improved contrast while playing.

When connected to a PS5, these TVs for gamers instantly go into Game Mode, which maximises reaction speeds and reduces input latency for a fluid and engaging gaming experience. The gaming experience is further enhanced by features like Auto Low Latency Mode and variable refresh rate, which give smooth images and lower latency.

