Sony WF-C700N: Ultimate Noise-Cancelling Earbuds Launched in India

Japan-based electronic giant, Sony has been quite popular with their new wearables as well as electronics, audio, and appliances products too. However, with Sony has been launching many new audio products as well as electronics every year. For this year, we have the new lineup of earbuds added to Sony’s audio lineup where the giant has brought the new Sony earbuds, WF-C700N truly wireless earbuds in India.

The new Sony WF-C700N comes with a lot of premium features which are combined with extreme ear comforts as well as great build quality too. Let’s take a deep delve into the specification, features, and pricing for this new earbud by Sony.

Sony WF-C700N – Specification and Features

As far as the new specification and features are concerned for Sony WF-C700N, the new earbuds comes with a great set of features where you get the best noise cancellation support through which you can cut the background noise to a great extent.

To get the best experience, you can also get a dedicated Ambient Sound Mode where you will be able to stay connected to your surroundings too.

Talking about the comforts, the new earbuds will also come with great comfortable as well as stable fitting earbuds. Also, the Japan-based audio product maker has added an ergonomic surface design.

The earbuds also come with a cylindrical charging case which is quite easy to carry and also is bigger. The earbuds also come with a great texture giving you a luxurious look too.

Talking about the feature in-depth, the WF-C700N comes with high-quality audio drivers, and also Sony has added their in-house developed, DSEE ( Digital Sound Enhancement Engine).

The earbuds are equipped with 5mm drivers which come with a great in-depth bass too. You can also make changes to the audio setting with the help of the Sony headphone connect app.

Moving to the battery side, for this year’s new earbuds, you will be getting an improved battery where the earbuds will be able to last for up to 15 hours and if you are using the charging case, then you can extend the battery life up to 10 hours. Also, these earbuds come with the support for quick charging where with just 10 mins charge, your earbuds can last for up to 1 hour.

Sony WF-C700N also comes with a Multipoint connection too where you will be able to connect two Bluetooth devices too. In addition, the earbuds also support IPX4 splashproof plus sweat-proof protection.

What’s the price for Sony WF-C700N?

As far as pricing is concerned,d the new Sony WF-C700N comes with great pricing where you will be able to get in hands with this new Sony WF-C700N for just Rs. 8,990 and you will be able to buy it via Sony retail stores too.

Conclusion

There you have it, everyone! The Sony WF-C700N truly wireless earbuds in India are the latest addition to the audio lineup from the Japan-based electronics behemoth Sony. These earphones are sure to wow thanks to their excellent features and exceptional comfort.

The excellent noise cancellation support is one noteworthy feature that enables you to drown out unpleasant background noise and fully enjoy your music. However, there’s still more! Additionally, Sony has intelligently added an Ambient Sound Mode to help you stay aware of your surroundings.

You may now be considering the cost. Prepare yourself for some excellent news, then! With all the features it offers, the Sony WF-C700N is a deal at just Rs. 8,990. So acquire a pair of these incredible earphones for yourself at the Sony retail location that is closest to you.

With the WF-C700N, Sony has once again demonstrated why they are a major player in the audio industry. These earbuds are a must-have for all music enthusiasts and audiophiles out there because to their excellent specifications, cozy design, and reasonable price. So go ahead and reward yourself with a Sony WF-C700N to take your musical enjoyment to the next level! Enjoy your listening!

