Gaming enthusiasts, rejoice! Sony’s highly anticipated PlayStation Days of Play 2024 sale is now live, offering a plethora of exciting discounts on PS5 consoles, the PSVR 2 headset, and a vast selection of games. This annual event is a golden opportunity for gamers to upgrade their gear, expand their game libraries, and snag some sweet deals on PlayStation Plus subscriptions.

The sale runs through June 12, so be sure to act quickly to take advantage of these fantastic offers.

Sony PS5 Consoles: $50 Off

If you’ve been holding out on upgrading to the latest PlayStation console, now is the perfect time to make the leap. During the Days of Play sale, all baseline PS5 consoles, including the slim versions, are available at a $50 discount.

This means you can get your hands on a PS5 for a significantly reduced price, making it easier than ever to experience next-gen gaming. With approximately half of PlayStation owners still using a PS4, this discount provides a compelling reason to upgrade.

PSVR 2: Immersive Virtual Reality at a Discount

PSVR 2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle: $499.99

Virtual reality enthusiasts will be thrilled to know that the PSVR 2 is also on sale. The Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle, which includes the PSVR 2 headset and the flagship game “Horizon Call of the Mountain,” is now priced at $499.99.

This bundle is a fantastic deal, as it’s cheaper than purchasing the headset and game separately. The PSVR 2 is one of the most advanced VR headsets available for under $3500, offering an unparalleled immersive experience. If you’re considering diving into the world of virtual reality, this bundle is a must-have.

PlayStation Plus Deals: Save on Memberships

12-Month PS Plus Membership: Up to 30% Off

The Days of Play sale also brings substantial savings on PlayStation Plus memberships. Gamers can save up to 30% on a 12-month PS Plus membership, allowing you to enjoy online multiplayer gaming, free monthly games, and exclusive discounts.

Current PS Plus members aren’t left out either—they can save 25% on PS Plus Extra or 30% on PS Plus Premium. This is a great time to renew your subscription or upgrade to a higher tier for even more benefits.

Why You Shouldn’t Miss the Days of Play Sale

The PlayStation Days of Play sale is an annual event that offers some of the best deals in gaming. Here’s why you should take advantage of this sale:

Unbeatable Discounts: With significant discounts on PS5 consoles, PSVR 2 headsets, and games, you can upgrade your gaming setup at a fraction of the cost.

Exclusive Offers: PlayStation Direct provides exclusive deals, such as free Netflix Premium with certain purchases, adding extra value to your shopping experience.

Subscription Savings: Discounted PlayStation Plus memberships mean you can enjoy online multiplayer and other benefits for less.

Limited-Time Offers: These deals are only available until June 12, so acting quickly ensures you don’t miss out on these fantastic savings.

How to Make the Most of the Sale

To get the most out of the Days of Play sale, consider the following tips:

Plan Your Purchases: Make a list of the items you want to buy and prioritize them. This way, you can quickly find and purchase your top picks before they sell out.

Check Multiple Retailers: While PlayStation Direct offers exclusive deals, other major retailers also have their own sales. Compare prices to find the best deals.

Upgrade Your Subscription: If you’re a PlayStation Plus member, consider upgrading to PS Plus Extra or Premium at a discounted rate to enjoy additional benefits.

Trade-In Old Gear: Some retailers offer trade-in programs, allowing you to trade in your old consoles or games for store credit, which can be used to offset the cost of new purchases.

Conclusion

The PlayStation Days of Play 2024 sale is a treasure trove of deals for gamers looking to upgrade their gear, expand their game libraries, or renew their PlayStation Plus memberships.

With discounts on PS5 consoles, PSVR 2 headsets, and a vast selection of games, there’s something for everyone. Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers—mark your calendar and start shopping today to take advantage of these incredible savings before the sale ends on June 12. Happy gaming!