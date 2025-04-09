In response to the latest wave of U.S. trade measures, South Korea has announced a sweeping set of emergency support measures aimed at safeguarding its automotive industry, one of the key pillars of its export-driven economy. The move comes just a day before a 25% tariff on imported cars and light trucks, announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, comes into effect.

Tariff Shock: A Looming Threat to South Korea’s Auto Sector

The newly imposed U.S. tariffs threaten to disrupt what has been a flourishing trade corridor between Seoul and Washington. South Korea’s automobile exports to the U.S. stood at $34.7 billion in 2024, accounting for nearly half of the country’s total vehicle exports. In a statement, the South Korean government warned of “significant” repercussions for both automakers and parts suppliers, citing the relatively low percentage of local production by Korean manufacturers in the U.S. as a structural disadvantage.

“This measure is expected to place disproportionate pressure on Korean manufacturers compared to their global peers,” the government stated.

Financial Lifeline: Policy Support Raised to 15 Trillion Won

To preempt liquidity crunches and operational setbacks, the government has pledged to increase policy financing support to 15 trillion won ($10.18 billion) by 2025—up from the previously planned 13 trillion won. This financial injection is aimed at helping automakers weather short-term disruptions and recalibrate supply chains to mitigate long-term risks.

Additionally, the government has announced a temporary reduction in automobile purchase tax from 5% to 3.5% until June 2025, aimed at stimulating domestic demand amid uncertain export prospects.

Boosting the EV Sector and New Market Expansion

In a notable shift towards sustainable mobility, electric vehicle (EV) subsidies have been doubled—from 20–40% to 30–80% of price discounts. The subsidy window has also been extended by six months until the end of 2025, in a bid to bolster consumer confidence and accelerate the transition to cleaner vehicles.

Furthermore, the government plans to actively help automakers tap into emerging markets in the Global South, including countries across Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia, where vehicle ownership is rising rapidly. These efforts are seen as part of a larger strategy to diversify export destinations and reduce dependency on traditional markets like the U.S.

Industry Reaction: Cautious Optimism, Calls for More

While the South Korean auto industry has broadly welcomed the emergency measures, stakeholders remain concerned about their sufficiency. “This is a good first step, but more needs to be done—especially in terms of domestic tax relief and long-term planning,” said an auto industry official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Hyundai Motor, the country’s largest automaker, recently pledged to maintain sticker prices for the next two months in the U.S., as part of efforts to ease consumer anxiety over rising vehicle costs. The move follows Hyundai’s $21 billion investment announcement in its American operations last month.

Looking Ahead: Negotiation and Diplomacy on the Table

The South Korean government has reiterated its commitment to dialogue with the U.S. to prevent any discriminatory treatment in comparison to other American allies. “We will do our best to ensure fair treatment through strengthened bilateral cooperation and negotiation,” said a senior trade official.

As tensions rise, all eyes are now on upcoming diplomatic engagements that could shape the future of one of South Korea’s most vital industries.