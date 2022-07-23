SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket soars over the moon giving an incredible view

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was launched on Friday taking 46 Starlink satellites to orbit. As the launch was happening, Falcon 9 rocket was seen giving an incredible view and the videos are being shared. The tracking cam footage shows the stunning view as the rockets leap over the moon.

The view was just after a few minutes the rocket was in space. Then the rocket’s second stage gently touched down on the SpaceX droneship “of Course I Still Love You” located in the Pacific ocean. This marks another successful launch for the space company. Falcon 9’s first stage also completed its mission, landing atop the “Of Course I Still Love You” droneship in the Pacific Ocean as planned, about 8.5 minutes after launch.

Prior to this effort, SpaceX most recently launched a set of Starlinks from Vandenberg on July 11. On that occasion, another set of 46 Starlink satellites made it to space and the rocket landed successfully upon the droneship. SpaceX has launched far more Starlink batches from the U.S. East Coast, most recently from Cape Canaveral Space Force Base in Florida on Sunday.

Starlink

Starlink has more than 2,800 individual Starlink satellites(opens in new tab) launched to orbit as the company seeks to build out its satellite-internet service. Group 3-2 was SpaceX’s fourth Starlink launch in July alone. SpaceX aims to build out the constellation quickly. It has regulatory approval to send 12,000 Starlink craft to orbit. The company is also asking an international regulator to approve 30,000 satellites after that.

It likely won’t be long before the company goes for another: According to Spaceflight Now, SpaceX is targeting another Starlink launch for Sunday on July 24. This time from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. SpaceX has not yet confirmed the launch attempt.

The launch was the fifth Starlink mission of July alone and the company’s 32nd launch of the year, officially besting its 2021 record of 31 launches. According to TimeAndDate (opens in new tab), the moon rose Friday over San Luis Obispo, California, about 50 miles (80 km) north of the launch site, at 1:19 a.m. local time and set at 3:36 p.m. local time; the rocket launched at 10:39 a.m. local time. The moon is currently 22.5% illuminated as seen from Earth, according to the website, and is about a week past its full phase, slimming down to a new moon that it will reach on Thursday, July 28. The view was incredible, as the company’s successful launch is being celebrated. This is the 32nd launch of the year, by the company and the fifth Starlink mission in July.