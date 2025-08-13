India, 12th August 2025 – Speciale Invest, one of India’s foremost deep-science and technology-focused venture capital firms, has announced the close of its third fund at ₹600 crore, surpassing its original target of ₹500 crore. Fund III will back 18–20 new investments between 2025 and 2029, doubling down on the firm’s mission to partner with founders building from first principles in space, advanced manufacturing, energy, health, and artificial intelligence.

With this milestone, Speciale Invest cements its position as one of the largest funds in India investing at the pre-seed stage in deep-tech, enabling it to lead early rounds, take significant equity stakes, and stay committed through the long gestation periods of hard-tech ventures.

A Milestone for India’s 79th Independence Day

The closing of Fund III coincides with India’s 79th Independence Day, making it a symbolic step towards technological self-reliance. Speciale Invest’s focus on sovereign technology aims to strengthen the nation’s capabilities in critical sectors, reduce dependency on foreign technology, and elevate India’s global standing.

Since its launch in 2018, Speciale has been the first institutional investor in several category-defining startups, including:

Agnikul Cosmos – orbital-class launch vehicles

The ePlane Company – electric aerial mobility

GalaxEye – multi-sensor satellite intelligence

QNu Labs – quantum cybersecurity

Fermbox – synthetic biology for industrial processes

Inspecity – in-orbit infrastructure

Newtrace – next-gen electrolyzers for green hydrogen

Why Sovereign Edge Matters

In today’s world of geopolitical complexities, supply chain realignments, and rapid technological change, sovereign edge is more than a buzzword — it’s a strategic imperative.

For India, this translates to building indigenous capabilities in:

Space-based infrastructure

Secure communications

Quantum technologies

Advanced manufacturing

Clean energy

Dual-use defense innovations

Global events — from the COVID-19 pandemic to semiconductor shortages and international conflicts — have exposed the vulnerabilities of over-reliance on external tech sources. Sovereign technology ensures resilience, security, and competitiveness in a volatile global environment.

A Decade-Long Bet on Nation-Critical Technologies

Long before “sovereign tech” entered the policy mainstream, Speciale Invest had already started placing strategic bets on startups developing core technologies.

From Agnikul’s made-in-India orbital launch vehicles securing independent space access to QNu Labs’ quantum-secure communications and Newtrace’s electrolyzers driving energy independence, Speciale’s portfolio reflects nation-critical innovation.

Crucially, the firm’s role goes beyond funding — helping founders navigate policy frameworks, achieve global certifications, and explore dual-use markets to ensure Indian technologies meet world-class standards.

“The next generation of global champions will emerge from India’s labs, R&D centers, and workshops,” says Vishesh Rajaram, Managing Partner. “Building for India’s resilience and sovereign capabilities is not just a national imperative—it’s a generational venture opportunity.”

“Deep-tech represents one of the most exciting frontiers for venture capital in India,” adds Arjun Rao, Partner. “The combination of world-class talent, policy support, and global market access has created an unprecedented window for impact.”

Fund III: The Road Ahead

With Fund III, Speciale will continue being the first believer in companies building hard technologies with real-world impact. The investment themes include:

Space-tech and beyond-Earth applications

Dual-use defense innovation

Frontier computing – AI, quantum, and advanced software infrastructure

Sustainable energy solutions

The fund is supported by returning LPs, including family offices, institutions, and strategic investors, all aligned with Speciale’s long-term deep-tech vision.

As India positions itself as a critical node in the global technology supply chain, Speciale Invest aims to ensure that homegrown founders have the capital, conviction, and compounding partnerships needed to create breakthrough companies — for India and the world.

About Speciale Invest

Founded in 2017 by Vishesh Rajaram and Arjun Rao, Speciale Invest is a seed-stage venture capital firm dedicated to deep-tech innovation. Its core focus areas include:

Energy transition & planetary health – batteries, hydrogen, advanced materials

Advanced manufacturing & industrial modernization – robotics, semiconductors

Beyond Earth & space technology – satellites, launch systems

Advanced software & computing – AI/ML infrastructure, quantum computing

Biosciences – synthetic biology, bioengineering, life sciences

By combining capital with strategic and technical expertise, Speciale Invest is on a mission to help India’s most visionary founders tackle humanity’s toughest challenges — and win on the global stage.