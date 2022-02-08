Sports Betting in India – A Quick History Lesson

The Law Commission of India (LCI) advised that sports betting activities be legalised in 2018 following ancient civic texts that demonstrated its existence in prehistoric India. Currently, betting is a pastime fun activity legal in most Indian states, while others have not yet made it so.

In the recent past, the online gaming market has grown significantly, and it continues to expand with new players signing up each day. India’s sports betting goes back in history, and evidence shows that Indus Valley citizens participated in cockfighting, horse racing, and betting. As technology advances globally, with introducing online sports betting, Indians can bet freely because it is legal.

The History of Sports Betting in India

The historical tales of Mahabharata and Ramayana were the first to be related to betting back in 2500 BC with rolling dice. Archaeologists found dice made of terracotta, meaning they were made by hand, so was playing it.

Sports betting is a pastime activity for many, but others use it to predict the game outcome for the money and thrill. In India, betting is legal in some states, but it is restricted in others, but they permit particular sports betting like horse racing and lottery. As the days progress, the government is slowly embracing sports betting as they realise it can contribute significantly to India’s economic growth and a source of revenue for many.

The subject of sports betting in India is still debatable as the state government could not classify it as a game of chance or a game of skill. Popular games in India like cricket, bowling, baseball, hockey fall under sports betting, but horse racing is not in the same category in India. The legality of sports betting remains a grey area, but Indians still bet on their favourite sports.

Online Sports Betting

Gambling was illegal in India for many years, but the story has slowly changed, and some states have legalised it. Any gambling was termed illegal in the Gambling Act of 1867, and anyone who was caught was to be charged or imprisoned. Sports betting is classified into sub-categories in India, namely:

Game of chance –Games that qualify to be in this category are three card games, also known as brag or flush.

Game of skill– Mainly involves Rummy, but it requires knowledge of cards in how you hold or discard them.

Most games need skill and chance, but they are only classified where they dominate. For example, Poker is a game of chance, but it falls under games of skill because a player needs skills to make decisions and win over the rest of the team. Online betting may be illegal on Indian soil, but citizens can place bets online if the site has roots in another country.

Online sports include fantasy sports, termed games of skill, hence their legality in India. Even though sports betting events are primarily outlawed in India, the business is thriving through bookies, websites, and other avenues like encrypted chat rooms, which are made possible through technology.

Online Sports Betting in the Current Day

In today's era, technology, creativity, developers, and skilled programmers put games together online; hence players can bet. Online sports betting might have been thought back in the day, but today it is a reality, and many are reaping significant fruits, including the Indian government.

Conclusion

Betting activities in India go way back in centuries. Accessibility to the internet, smartphones, and hundreds of betting sites online makes sports betting fun and more accessible in India. Bettors can quickly sign up from home or wherever and begin placing bets on their favourite team. Payment methods have also contributed to smooth betting since digital transaction methods like PayPal, Skrill, Bitcoin, and e-wallets are easy to transfer funds and withdraw. Online betting might be restricted but not illegal in some selected categories. Currently, more players are joining the events online to earn money and have fun.