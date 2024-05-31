In a move likely aimed at appeasing disgruntled customers, Spotify has announced it will offer refunds for its ill-fated Car Thing voice-controlled car accessory. However, there are conditions attached to getting your money back.

The Car Thing launched with much fanfare in 2021 and promised to revolutionize in-car music listening. However, the device received mixed reviews, with some users praising its voice controls and user interface, while others criticized its limited functionality and reliance on a smartphone connection.

The bigger blow came in April 2024 when Spotify announced it would discontinue support for the Car Thing on December 9th, essentially rendering the devices useless. This move sparked outrage from many Car Thing owners, who felt misled by the company.

Damage Control Through Refunds

Facing potential class-action lawsuits and a PR nightmare, Spotify has now reversed course and offered refunds to Car Thing purchasers. However, there are a few hurdles to jump through before you see your money back.

According to Spotify’s support page, users will need to contact customer service and provide proof of purchase, such as an email invoice, to be eligible for a refund. This requirement may prove problematic for some who may have lost or misplaced their receipts. Additionally, the refund policy only applies to the original purchase price and does not include any shipping fees incurred.

A Mixed Reaction

While the refund offer is a step in the right direction for Spotify, some users remain unsatisfied. On social media platforms, many have expressed frustration with the need for receipts, arguing that Spotify has access to purchase records and should be able to verify ownership electronically.

Others point out that the refund only partially compensates for the inconvenience caused. “The bigger issue is the wasted time and frustration,” commented one user on Reddit. “Sure, I’ll get my money back, but now I’m left scrambling to find a new car audio solution before December.”

Lessons Learned for Spotify

The Car Thing saga serves as a cautionary tale for Spotify and other tech companies venturing into hardware. Here are some key takeaways:

Transparency is Key: Clearly communicate the limitations and lifespan of hardware products.

Clearly communicate the limitations and lifespan of hardware products. Customer Satisfaction Matters: Listen to customer feedback and address concerns before they snowball into major issues.

Listen to customer feedback and address concerns before they snowball into major issues. Plan for the Long Haul: Don’t abandon hardware projects prematurely. Ensure proper support and updates before discontinuing service.

For those who choose to seek a refund, the process may involve contacting Spotify customer service and navigating their verification requirements. Those who decide to keep their Car Things will have to find alternative ways to use them after December 9th. Some tech-savvy users have already started exploring the possibility of hacking devices to give them new functionalities, but Spotify does not officially support such efforts.

The Future of In-Car Audio

The Car Thing’s demise raises questions about the future of in-car audio solutions. Many car manufacturers are now integrating advanced infotainment systems with seamless smartphone connectivity, potentially reducing the need for standalone devices. Additionally, existing music streaming services are constantly improving their in-car functionalities.

While the Car Thing experiment may have ended on a sour note, it serves as a reminder of the ever-evolving landscape of in-car entertainment. Whether car manufacturers or tech companies take the lead in this space remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: drivers will continue to crave seamless and intuitive ways to enjoy their favorite music on the road.