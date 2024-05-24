Spotify is putting the final nail in the coffin of its only hardware foray, the Car Thing. Launched in early 2022, the voice-controlled dashboard device aimed to offer a dedicated Spotify experience for drivers. However, after a brief stint on the market and a production shutdown later that year, Spotify is now phasing out the remaining Car Thing units altogether.

The Car Thing’s demise wasn’t entirely unexpected. While it offered a physical knob and voice control for a distraction-free Spotify experience, many users found it redundant. Smartphones with the Spotify app and increasing integration of CarPlay and Android Auto in newer cars made the Car Thing a niche product.

A Device Out of Sync with the Times

Spotify itself acknowledged the challenges in a statement. “We’re switching gears,” they announced, explaining they’d be discontinuing Car Thing entirely by December 9th, 2024. Existing devices will cease to function after that date.

Analysts believe the Car Thing’s failure stemmed from several factors. Firstly, the market for dedicated music players has shrunk considerably with the rise of smartphones. Secondly, the $90 price tag positioned it as a somewhat expensive accessory, especially considering most functionality was already available through the phone app.

Car Thing’s Short Life Leaves Questions

The Car Thing’s short lifespan raises questions about Spotify’s hardware ambitions. Was it a one-time experiment, or a sign of broader plans that never materialized?

While Spotify hasn’t announced plans for future hardware for now, some industry observers believe the company might revisit the car audio market in the future. There’s a growing trend of car manufacturers integrating custom infotainment systems, and Spotify could potentially partner with them to offer a more integrated experience that goes beyond just a phone app.

Car Thing Owners Left with a Brick

For current Car Thing owners, the news is bittersweet. While some may have enjoyed the dedicated control it offered, others might be left feeling like they purchased a soon-to-be-useless device.

Spotify has recommended that users reset their Car Things to factory settings and dispose of them according to local e-waste guidelines after December 9th. While some users might hold onto them hoping for a possible software reprieve (unlikely according to experts), for most, the Car Thing will become a tech relic – a reminder of a short-lived experiment in a rapidly evolving tech landscape.

The Future of In-Car Audio: Beyond the Phone App?

The Car Thing’s demise doesn’t necessarily spell doom for dedicated in-car music control. Voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant are increasingly integrating into car systems, offering hands-free control over music playback and more. Additionally, high-end car manufacturers might develop custom infotainment systems with deeper integration for music streaming services like Spotify.

While the Car Thing might not be remembered as a groundbreaking innovation, it does serve as a case study in the challenges of hardware development in a software-driven world. It highlights the importance of understanding user needs and ensuring a product offers a compelling value proposition in an crowded marketplace.