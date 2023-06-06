Spotify to lay off 200 workers in podcast division

The company said in January it planned to cut 6% of its staff and would take a related charge of up to $50 million.

The layoffs are part of an effort to amend how the streaming company handles its partnership with “leading podcasters from across the globe.”

According to an SEC filing, in 2020, Spotify’s global workforce was 8,359 people, with 4,332 of those employees in the United States.

The layoffs were announced by Sahar Elhabashi, vice president at Spotify, in a memo to employees. Those affected will be given with “generous severance packages,” Elhabashi said.

Elhabashi said the “fundamental pivot from a more uniform proposition will allow us to support the creator community better.”

According to an SEC filing, Spotify has spent a heavy amount to expand its podcast unit in the last three years. Since 2020, Spotify spent 493 million euros ($526 million), on four different take overs in the podcast space.

Spotify also entered into high-profile sponsorship deals with prominent names to enhance its profit margins.

The audio streamer did not immediately return a request for comment.

In January 2023, Spotify had announced that it will be conducting a round of layoffs that will affect around 6 per cent of its then global workforce. In its January earnings release, the company said that there were 9,808 full-time employees working for Spotify. The previous layoff round affected around 600 employees.

“Like many other leaders, I hoped to sustain the strong tailwinds from the pandemic and believed that our broad global business and lower risk to the impact of a slowdown in ads would insulate us,” Spotify co-founder and CEO Daniel Ek said in a note sent to its employees in January 2023.

“In hindsight, I was too ambitious in investing ahead of our revenue growth. And for this reason, today, we are reducing our employee base by about 6% across the company. I take full accountability for the moves that got us here today,” he added.

Ek’s letter was quite lengthy compared to other internal memos announcing layoffs. In addition to this difficult announcement, he says that Spotify isn’t efficient enough to ensure the company’s long-term success.

“We still spend far too much time syncing on slightly different strategies, which slows us down. And in a challenging economic environment, efficiency takes on greater importance,” he said.