India’s gaming ecosystem scores another win as Stan bags major funding from Google’s AI Futures Fund, Bandai Namco, and Square Enix. Here’s a deep dive into the deal and what it means for the gaming future.

Global Giants Bet on Indian Gaming

Gaming community startup Stan has raised $8.5 million in a funding round led by Google’s AI Futures Fund, Bandai Namco Entertainment, and Square Enix—three heavyweights in the global tech and gaming industry. The announcement, made on July 31, marks a strong vote of confidence in India’s fast-growing gaming market, which is increasingly attracting global capital and strategic partnerships.

The round also saw participation from Reazon Holdings, a Japanese tech company, and existing backers like Nazara Technologies, General Catalyst, Aptos Labs, GFR Fund, T-Accelerate Capital, and Pix Capital. Nazara, which recently upped its stake in Stan to 14.57%, had announced a $1 million investment just a month prior.

A Mission to Empower Gamers and Creators

Founded in 2022 by Parth Chadha, Rahul Singh, Nauman Mulla, and Shubham Gupta (who exited in April 2024), Stan is on a mission to enable gamers and creators to build and monetise communities. The platform offers interactive tools such as shoutouts, subscriptions, creator clubs, live audio, and live game integrations, helping creators engage directly with fans.

For publishers, Stan provides native content distribution powered by creator-led engagement, effectively creating a new layer of distribution within gaming-focused ecosystems.

With over 25 million users and 1 million+ creators, the startup has rapidly become one of India’s most popular platforms in the gaming community space. The goal now? Doubling that number to 50 million users by next year.

Fueling Growth with AI and Global Expansion

According to Stan, the new funds will be strategically deployed to:

Expand its footprint in India and other mobile-first markets like Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

Invest in AI-driven personalisation and creator tools , making experiences more tailored and engaging.

Launch new integrations for publishers and partners to seamlessly plug into Stan’s creator-led communities.

David Benjamin, co-founder of Google’s AI Futures Fund, noted, “Stan’s vision for empowering creators and enriching fan communities with innovative and responsible AI features deeply resonates with us.” The collaboration will also give Stan access to Google DeepMind’s latest AI models including Gemini, Imagen, and Veo.

The AI Futures Fund, launched in May 2025, is designed to support high-potential startups with equity funding, technical expertise, and early access to AI tools—a move that aligns closely with Stan’s ambitions to blend AI with creator-driven gaming content.

A Strong Financial Jump and Backing

Stan reported a turnover of $7.87 million in FY25—a more than 4x jump from FY24’s $1.71 million. That kind of revenue growth is rare in India’s nascent gaming ecosystem and underscores both user demand and platform monetization strength.

The startup is also backed by early investors such as Better Capital, Maelstrom Fund (founded by BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes), CoinDCX Ventures, and Coinswitch Ventures. Notably, Nodwin Gaming co-founder Akshat Rathee is also listed as a founding investor, reinforcing Stan’s deep roots in the Indian gaming scene.

The Road Ahead

“We’ve built Stan with India at the core and the user at the centre. Every product decision is grounded in what drives real value for our creators and communities,” said CEO and co-founder Parth Chadha.

Stan is now gearing up to not just dominate India but also become a global player in mobile-first gaming communities—especially with the backing of tech titans and gaming behemoths. The infusion of capital and AI resources may prove pivotal as Stan sets out to redefine what gaming communities look like in a hyper-personalized, creator-led, AI-powered world.

Conclusion

Stan’s latest funding round is more than just a capital infusion—it’s a symbol of India’s emergence as a hub for gaming innovation. With global giants betting big and AI at the heart of its next chapter, Stan is well-positioned to scale from a community platform to a cultural movement. The game, clearly, has only just begun.