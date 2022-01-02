Start-up with a direct-to-consumer (D2C) model With a $52 million round, Mamaearth becomes the first unicorn of 2022.

Individual consideration centered web-based business stage Honasa Consumer, which sells its items under the marks of Mamaearth, The Derma Co, and House of Brands, on Saturday said it has brought $52 million up in the most recent subsidizing round drove by Sequoia, esteeming it at $1.2 billion, subsequently turning into the primary unicorn in the new year.

The new subsidizing round additionally had cooperation by Belgium-based speculation store Sofina Ventures and the UAE-based India-centered asset Evolvence Capital, said the Gururam-based firm. The organization had before raised assets from Fireside Ventures and Stellaris Venture Partners.

The organization intends to convey the assets towards extending its arrangement of individual consideration D2C brands wandering into new classes. With the new send-off of Aqualogica, a hydration-based skincare brand, the organization has forayed into another section obliging interesting necessities of Indian skin and heat and humidity.

Varun Alagh, the prime supporter and CEO of Honda Consumer, said, “We have been on a consistent journey to turn into an organization that is the best option of advancing Indian twenty to thirty-year-olds in the excellence and individual consideration fragment. Our lead image, Mamaearth has secured itself as an innovator in D2C individual consideration with a solid reason for Goodness Inside.”

“Checking out the size of Mamaearth and the achievement of The Derma Co., we are sure that we have the mastery to construct brands with a millennial interface. We will send the assets towards brand dispatches, extending conveyance, inorganic development, and growing the current portfolio across borders. Sequoia, Sofina, and Evolvence have special qualities in the US, Europe, and GCC separately which will assist us with developing globally and gain from others in these business sectors,” he added.

Ishaan Mittal, MD, Sequoia India said, “As revelation and utilization of FMCG brands is getting more affected by advanced channels, it is giving an interesting chance to organizers to construct brands of things to come. Mamaearth has secured itself as an unmistakable market pioneer in this advanced first shopper merchandise space and group Sequoia is charmed to twofold down on the organization with Ghazal and Varun in this excursion.”