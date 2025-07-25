In a striking show of confidence in India’s luxury real estate market, Akhil Wable, co-founder of the data-driven research platform DataforIndia, has purchased a premium 1,280 square yard plot in South Delhi’s upscale Vasant Vihar for a staggering ₹113 crore. The transaction was registered on June 25, 2025, according to documents accessed by Zapkey.com.

In this article, we will delve into the details of Akhil Wable’s high-profile property purchase, what it reveals about South Delhi’s luxury real estate market, and the growing influence of startup founders in the capital’s poshest neighbourhoods.

A High-Stakes Deal in the Heart of Delhi

The property, bought from Eleannt Enterprises, is located in one of the most sought-after enclaves of South Delhi. At ₹113 crore, the per square yard price works out to roughly ₹9 lakh — aligning with market rates in Vasant Vihar, which range between ₹9–11 lakh per square yard, depending on the block’s location and accessibility.

The seller, Eleannt Enterprises, had themselves acquired the same plot earlier this year for ₹95 crore, indicating a quick appreciation and perhaps underlining the intense demand for large land parcels in the colony.

Real estate consultant Rohit Chopra of SouthDelhiPrime.com notes, “This plot is a rare asset — usable for both residential and certain commercial purposes due to its proximity to Vasant Lok market and Vasant Vihar Metro station. It’s a smart, value-driven purchase.”

From Data to Duplex Dreams?

DataforIndia, Wable’s firm, positions itself as a public platform that simplifies India’s socio-economic realities through data visualizations and research-backed insights. Its mission-driven work has gained visibility among policy watchers, media outlets, and the public alike.

Wable’s real estate move, however, signals the personal financial success that often accompanies leadership in high-impact digital ventures. While it’s not yet clear whether the plot will be redeveloped or retained for personal use, experts believe its size and location make it ripe for a multi-storey residential redevelopment project — a growing trend in the area.

Vasant Vihar: A Magnet for India’s New Elite

This is not the only high-profile purchase in Vasant Vihar in recent months. In April 2025, Vineet Kapur, founder of skincare brand O3 Plus, and his wife Sonia Kapur, acquired an 800-square yard bungalow in the same colony for ₹72 crore. Their home spans two floors and includes a built-up area of over 6,000 sq ft.

These deals reflect a shifting demographic in South Delhi’s poshest neighbourhoods. Traditionally the preserve of bureaucrats, diplomats, and legacy families, areas like Vasant Vihar are now drawing startup founders, D2C brand owners, and industrialists — individuals looking for privacy, flexibility, and large customisable homes.

“South Delhi’s luxury bungalows offer what apartments in Lutyens’ Delhi often can’t — a modern canvas. Buyers today want space, tech-enabled homes, and architectural freedom,” explains a senior realtor familiar with the area.

Limited Supply, Soaring Demand

There are only around 1,500 plots in all of Vasant Vihar, and new construction is tightly controlled. This scarcity, coupled with the area’s well-established infrastructure — over 10 schools, urban village access, metro connectivity, and a cosmopolitan vibe — fuels consistent demand.

Developers are increasingly turning single-family bungalows into low-rise, luxury apartment complexes, helping inject new supply into the market without disturbing the colony’s low-density charm.

Chopra adds, “Unlike places like Greater Kailash II or Safdarjung Enclave, where price differences are driven by market demand alone, Vasant Vihar’s pricing is also a function of architectural potential and exclusivity.”

The Bigger Picture

Akhil Wable’s purchase is not just a headline-grabbing real estate transaction — it’s a reflection of changing aspirations in India’s urban elite. As startup wealth surges and founders look beyond office expansions to personal investments, luxury real estate is emerging as a favoured asset class.

With data and digital innovation on one hand, and Delhi’s enduring luxury appeal on the other, Wable’s ₹113 crore bet on Vasant Vihar perfectly captures the intersection of new-age ambition and old-world prestige.