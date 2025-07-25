Pump.fun, a popular Solana-based memecoin launchpad, is now at the center of a sweeping legal controversy. An amended class action complaint filed July 22 in the U.S. Southern District of New York accuses the platform and its partners of operating a $5.5 billion unlicensed “memecoin casino.” The lawsuit extends far beyond the startup’s founders, naming infrastructure providers like Solana Labs, Solana Foundation, Jito Labs, and Jito Foundation as co-defendants.

Allegations: A Rigged Digital Casino?

The complaint describes Pump.fun as a “front facing slot machine cabinet” engineered to churn out hype and volatility instead of transparency and protections. Early users, plaintiffs argue, benefited by quickly dumping tokens onto later participants, who absorbed steep losses as prices crashed. Simply the platform had no product or revenue, only a never-ending procession of buy dump collapse.

Filed in January of 2025 the lawsuit claims Pump.fun generated nearly $500 million in user fees through its aggressive marketing scheme and artificial scarcity. In the amended report, the filing adds multiple grounds for action: violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), fraud, aiding and abetting, civil conspiracy, unjust enrichment and rescission of all transactions and damages.

Infrastructure Partners Pulled In

The amended filing significantly widens the scope to implicate Solana and Jito entities. The lawsuit alleges that Solana Labs and the Foundation were not only passively involved in the scheme, but had actively provided the blockchain infrastructure that enabled the scheme and profited from users’ activity through validator fees, sales of block space, and increasing value of SOL tokens. According to the plaintiffs, Solana Labs and the Foundation were far from being passive hosts of activity—they profited from it.

Jito Labs and its foundation are alleged to have facilitated frontrunning and transaction bundling via Maximal Extractable Value (MEV) tools, profiting off of trades involving Pump.fun. The lawsuit alleges that Jito profited substantial MEV-based revenue in 2024 associated with the operation of Pump.fun.

Legal firms Wolf Popper and Burwick Law further name Solana co-founders and executives—including Anatoly Yakovenko, Raj Gokal, and members of the Solana Foundation leadership—as defendants under RICO and additional consumer-protection statutes in New York law.

Market Fallout and Token Collapse

The PUMP token, which was released earlier this year, has fallen sharply in price in this uncertain environment, with many legal proceedings bogging the token down and investor uncertainty around it presents some weight. That said, data suggests two early investor groups “PUMP Top Fund 1” and “Top Fund 2” have sold over $160 million in tokens to various exchanges. This mass selling is putting pressure on secondary market selling, which raises concerns about collapse. Even more concerning is that nearly 60% of presale investors appear to have sold, moved or changed their holdings, which adds price pressure and supports the downward spiral, they are moving pipeline.

Reports describe how PUMP traded down as much as 25% in a single day which was ultimately pressured by the co-founders themselves too, who provided commentary that likely frustrated their investors concerning the fluctuation in their long-lost promised airdrop.

Broader Implications and Legal Context

The Pump.fun trial comes against a broader backdrop of legal scrutiny surrounding memecoins. A previous Wired report noted that the platform has launched over six million tokens and generated more than $350 million in revenue during its first year, while facilitating pump-and-dump token cycles such as PNUT—a case later brought into court as an example of unregistered securities activity.

The lawsuit posits that Pump.fun and its partners turned speculative trading into stylized gambling, targeting inexperienced or retail investors without KYC or age verification, and failing to disclose the real risks involved. In plaintiffs’ view, the platform violated securities law and federal racketeering statutes by gamifying the experience while excluding proper investor safeguards.

What’s Next?

Plaintiffs are seeking rescission of all Pump.fun transactions and damages reflecting billions in alleged losses. If courts find the infrastructure providers liable under RICO or other claims, it could set a major precedent surrounding accountability in decentralized finance, especially for blockchain networks and service providers that appear neutral but may benefit from user losses.

Pump.fun has not publicly responded for comment, and Solana or Jito representatives have yet to issue statements regarding the suit. As the case proceeds, it promises to provoke deeper questions about where responsibility lies in the tangled world of blockchain-driven finance—and whether platforms can be held to traditional legal standards when operating under pseudonymous digital covers.

In Summary

A bold legal challenge has landed on Pump.fun and its ecosystem. With RICO and fraud claims at the center, the case could reshape how memecoin trading and blockchain infrastructure companies are regulated moving forward.