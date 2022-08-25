Status of the Bids for signed Warren Buffet Portrait

Warren Buffet is one of the world’s biggest investors and is also the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. He is popular worldwide which is why he has decided to sell his own portrait which has also been signed by him. Read the entire article to learn more about this auction.

Bidding process

It has been reported that the bid for the portrait of Warren Buffet has already crossed $30000. This portrait has been created by Motiva Art. Some of the distinct features of this portrait are the series of letters that light up and spell some of the most popular quotes by Buffet. According to reports, this auction will not be able to match the $19 million paid by someone to have a private lunch with Warren Buffet but this auction is still capable of attracting some big investors. Warren Buffet is hosting this auction so that he can collect funds for one of his favorite charities. It has been reported that this auction will end on 30th August which also happens to be Warren Buffet’s birthday.

Where will these funds go?

According to various reports, the money from this auction will go to Girls Inc. which is based in Omaha. This organization educates young girls and prepares them to face the world. Omaha also happens to be Warren Buffet’s hometown. It is a nonprofit organization and also offers recreational programs for young women. It goes by the tagline ‘Inspiring all girls to be strong, smart and bold. It has been reported that this organization has benefitted over the years with funds that it receives from Warren Buffet’s auctions. It has been reported that the biggest payout by Buffet to this organization was in the year 2018. This year, he won a 10-year bet regarding an S&P 500 stock index fund that would outdo other hedge funds. By winning this bet, Buffet was able to give $ 2 million to Girls Inc. This money was used by the organization to support a residential program that revolved around taking care of young women who left foster care.

Other organizations

Warren Buffet has a track record of funding other non-profit organizations like Glide as well. Glide is a non-profit organization that serves the poor and the needy and also the victims of substance abuse. It is based in San Francisco. Buffet has hosted many charity lunches for Glide, the latest being in June 2022. Buffet was reported saying that this was the final charity lunch.