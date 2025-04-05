Starting this Friday, automotive giant Stellantis — the parent company of iconic brands like Jeep, Ram, and Chrysler — is extending its exclusive employee-discount pricing to the general public. The offer, which typically shaves a significant percentage off the sticker price, is now available on most new models through April 30.

Describing the move as part of a broader April sales push, Stellantis issued a statement highlighting the promotion: “This week, we launched aggressive and consistent incentive and marketing support for April, including an exciting and competitive enhancement that will allow our customers ‘America’s Freedom of Choice’ between Employee Price or current cash incentives.”

The discount applies to popular models such as the Jeep Wrangler SUV and Ram light-duty pickup trucks. Buyers can also choose between the employee pricing or other ongoing incentives based on what saves them the most.

Following Ford’s Lead: Competitive Pressure Mounts

Stellantis’ announcement comes just days after Ford Motor Company introduced its own wide-reaching spring campaign titled “From America, For America.” That initiative offers consumers access to Ford’s employee pricing — typically lower than dealer invoice prices — on select 2024 and 2025 models.

Ford’s deal, which runs until June 2, covers most hybrid, plug-in hybrid, diesel, and gas-powered vehicles under the Ford and Lincoln brands, excluding certain premium models like the 2025 Expedition, Lincoln Navigator, Raptor, and Super Duty trucks. Additionally, customers purchasing electric vehicles through Ford’s “Power Promise” program will receive a complimentary home charger and standard installation through June 30.

In a statement accompanying the announcement, Ford emphasized empathy for the current economic climate: “We understand that these are uncertain times for many Americans. Whether it’s navigating the complexities of a changing economy or simply needing a reliable vehicle for your family, we want to help.”

Tariffs Spark Action: Automakers Brace for Impact

The flurry of consumer incentives is clearly tied to President Donald Trump’s latest round of auto tariffs, which officially take effect this month. The new tariffs affect a broad spectrum of vehicles — including sedans, SUVs, crossovers, minivans, cargo vans, and light-duty trucks — as well as essential components like engines, transmissions, powertrain parts, and electrical systems.

Industry insiders suggest that these economic measures are already taking a toll. Stellantis recently paused some production lines in Mexico and Canada and temporarily laid off 900 U.S. workers, citing the tariff disruptions as a key factor.

Looking Ahead: A Race to Retain Buyers

With the tariffs threatening to inflate vehicle prices and production costs, automakers are scrambling to keep buyers in the market by offering compelling savings. The dual promotions by Stellantis and Ford could help counteract some of the sticker shock and keep showrooms busy during a turbulent season.

As of Friday’s market close, Stellantis stock (STLA) dropped by 4.80% to $9.72, while Ford (F) ticked up slightly by 0.47% to $9.59, reflecting investor uncertainty mixed with cautious optimism.

Both companies hope that aggressive pricing strategies will provide a buffer against escalating costs — and send a strong signal of resilience to American car buyers.